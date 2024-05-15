Mets Option Struggling Starter to Triple-A
The New York Mets made a flurry of roster moves on Wednesday, which included the demotion of one of their starting pitchers.
Jose Butto, the team's fifth starter, was sent down to the Triple-A Syracuse Mets. In response, the Mets called up Grant Hartwig, Joey Lucchesi, and Mark Vientos to the majors, while Yohan Ramirez and Joey Wendle were designated for assignment.
Butto's statistics are better than his 1-3 record would indicate, but he's struggled with command over his past two outings. With a 2.57 ERA after a start on May 1, that number climbed to 3.08 two weeks later, while his WHIP increased from 1.07 to 1.19.
Butto earned his first win of the season on May 7 against the St. Louis Cardinals, but allowed three runs in the first inning; he did settle down afterward and wouldn't allow another, but he had as many walks as he had strikeouts (three each) over five frames.
His next outing was on Tuesday against the NL East-leading Philadelphia Phillies, and this one was a bit more concerning.
Although Butto allowed just one hit over five innings, his control completely abandoned him in the third inning. Two runs scored due to a hit batsman and a bases-loaded walk, and he issued three free passes in that frame alone. Those were the only two runs he'd allow, but he labored through the outing by throwing 97 pitches. Once again, he had as many free passes as punchouts (four each).
Despite the command problems of late, Butto has pitched fairly decently overall at the major league level; the demotion to the minors isn't based on his performance, but rather due to available arms, as Tylor Megill is recovering from a shoulder injury and is expected to rejoin the rotation as the fifth starter.
Nonetheless, if Butto can straighten out his control down in Triple-A, then it shouldn't be too long before the Mets call him back up to the majors.