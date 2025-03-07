Mets’ reliever remains with organization after clearing waivers
The New York Mets received some great news on Thursday: relief pitcher Sean Reid-Foley has not been claimed by any other team after being placed on outright waivers.
MLB insider Anthony DiComo broke the news of Reid-Foley being placed on waivers on Tuesday. At the time, it was widely believed that he would be claimed by another team based on his reasonable contract and solid underlying numbers.
Injuries have hampered Reid-Foley over the years, and in four seasons with the Mets, he has only managed to suit up in 60.0 innings. In 2022, the right-hander underwent Tommy John surgery and re-signed with the Mets on a minor league deal for 2023.
Last season, Reid-Foley pitched in 23 appearances for the Mets, posting a solid 1.66 ERA and 1.25 WHIP over 21.2 innings. His campaign was ultimately cut short in June with a right shoulder impingement, and New York transferred him to the 60-day Injured List in September to end his year.
This spring, the 29-year-old pitched in just one game, allowing a hit and a walk in 0.2 innings against the Tampa Bay Rays on March 1. He was placed on waivers three days later.
The Mets have been busy bolstering their bullpen this offseason, and unfortunately for Reid-Foley, this means he is on the outside looking in to start the year. New York has added former Braves high-leverage reliever A.J. Minter and re-signed Ryne Stanek; the Mets have also been encouraged by the performances of Max Kranick and Reed Garrett during Spring Training, while preparing to welcome back last year’s standout Dedniel Núñez.
After going unclaimed on waivers, Reid-Foley will begin the 2025 season with Triple-A Syracuse Mets. But given his experience in New York's bullpen, it won't be surprising to see the 29-year-old back in the majors at some point this season.