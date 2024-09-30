Mets Slugger Sends Message to MLB Ahead of Vital Doubleheader
The New York Mets' 5-0 win against the Milwaukee Brewers on Sunday is the most important victory they've secured in their entire 2024 season.
That being said, the Mets are far from being out of the woods. They will now be playing a doubleheader against the Atlanta Braves (which makes up for the two postponed games New York and Atlanta were supposed to play earlier this week) on Monday.
The Mets make the MLB playoffs if they win one of these two games. Lose both, and their season ends tomorrow.
One would imagine that the Mets' only focus would be on tomorrow. Yet, designated hitter JD Martinez expressed frustration for what awaits New York on Tuesday if they're to win tomorrow.
The Wild Card round of the MLB playoffs is slated to begin on Tuesday. Therefore, if the Mets make it in, they'll have a quick turnaround and fly to either San Diego or Milwaukee once Monday's two games are done. Martinez is not happy about this.
"It's tough," Martinez said about tomorrow's doubleheader, per SNY. "I wish MLB would, you know, push the playoffs back a little bit. You know, I think it's an unfair advantage... to the teams we're going to play. Just because we know what's on the line, and you're gonna scratch to win those games. You have to. That's the only way in.
"And then you've got to turn around and get on a flight and you're already blown out [from] the day before. So it's going to be a tough task. We've just got to suck it up and find a way to get through it," he continued.
While all the Mets would surely prefer to not have a quick turnaround, they'd take it when compared to the alternative: Their season ending tomorrow.