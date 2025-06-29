New York Mets bring back veteran reliever on one-year deal
The New York Mets’ bullpen carousel keeps on spinning.
Before Sunday’s series finale, the Mets announced they had re-signed left-handed reliever Richard Lovelady to a one-year major league contract. To make room on the active roster, the team designated left-hander Colin Poche for assignment. Poche allowed two runs in his lone appearance with New York.
Lovelady, who turns 30 in July, had previously signed an identical deal with the Mets on June 23. He made his club debut the next day, allowing two earned runs on two walks and a hit while striking out one over 1.2 innings. A day later, he was bumped off the roster and exposed to waivers. He elected free agency after going unclaimed.
A six-year veteran, Lovelady has pitched in 111 MLB games for six different teams. Over 102.2 career innings, he has posted a 5.35 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, and 8.2 K/9 rate.
Baseball fans familiar with Lovelady were perplexed when the Mets announced his first name as “Dicky” upon his initial signing. The lefty does go by that nickname in casual interactions with teammates, staff, and fans, but prefers to be referred to as “Richard” in official settings, such as in print and on scoreboards.
Right before his first stint in Queens, Lovelady opted out of a minor league deal with the Minnesota Twins to pursue a major league opportunity. In 19 appearances this season with Triple-A St. Paul, he recorded a 1.31 ERA, 26.5% strikeout rate, 8.4% walk rate, and 60.4% ground-ball rate over 20.2 innings.
Read More: Insiders call lefty hurler a fit for New York Mets
The Mets’ bullpen has been riddled with roster moves in recent weeks, especially when it comes to left-handed relievers. Since losing A.J. Minter and Danny Young to season-ending injuries in late April, New York has brought in a slew of southpaws to fill the void—but none have stuck.
Along with Lovelady, the only other left-handed reliever on the Mets’ 26-man roster is Brandon Waddell, who has been recalled and optioned multiple times this season. Rehabbing veteran Brooks Raley is nearing a return from Tommy John surgery, and with the trade deadline a month away, the Mets have opportunities to stabilize their bullpen soon.