New York Mets ‘listening’ on utility man in trade talks
The New York Mets don't seem done making huge splashes in the trade market just yet.
After upgrading their bullpen by adding relievers Gregory Soto, Tyler Rogers and Ryan Helsley, the Mets may now be looking to add another bat to their lineup. While Luis Robert Jr.'s name has been swirling around and New York is deemed the favorites to land him, could utility man Jeff McNeil be involved in trade talks between now and Thursday's 6 p.m. EST deadline?
During Wednesday's episode of Baseball Night in New York on SNY, insider Andy Martino reported the Mets are interested in Tampa Bay Rays infielder Brandon Lowe, while also adding that the Amazins' are "listening" on several players, including McNeil.
Martino also reported that Lowe has been on the Mets' radar for a year.
McNeil has been rather productive after missing the first month of the season with a low-grade oblique strain. The 33-year-old is batting a respectable .248/.352/.447 with nine home runs, 32 RBI and an OPS of .799 in 73 games.
The last few seasons for McNeil have been a stark contrast from when he secured just the second batting title in Mets history during the 2022 season, when he batted .326. Since that season, McNeil's averages have dipped, batting just .238 last year and .270 during the 2023 campaign, but he has started hitting for more power since the second half of 2024.
Nonetheless, Lowe could potentially provide more upside for the Mets in their lineup, especially after earning his second career All-Star selection this season. In 87 games thus far, the 31-year-old is slashing .272/.324/.483 with 19 home runs, 51 RBI and an impressive .807 OPS, notably boasting more power compared to McNeil.
The Mets have certainly made it clear that they want to add another bat to their lineup, along with all of their bullpen acquisitions they have made thus far. Lowe, at least for the moment, is another player to be on the radar that the Mets could take a swing at, even if that means moving on from one of their homegrown talents.