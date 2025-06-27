New York Mets reunite with outfielder on minor league deal
A familiar face has returned to bolster the New York Mets' outfield depth.
On Friday afternoon, the Mets announced that José Azócar had signed a minor league deal and would report to Triple-A Syracuse. He appeared in 12 games with the big league club earlier this season before being designated for assignment and ultimately electing free agency in late May.
Azócar, 29, batted .278 (5-for-18) with an RBI and a stolen base during his previous stint with the Mets, mostly appearing as a pinch runner and defensive replacement late in games. He joined the Atlanta Braves' active roster on May 30 and played two games with the team, flying out in his only at-bat. Atlanta designated him for assignment on June 16.
Before this year, Azócar spent parts of three seasons with the San Diego Padres. He hit .243/.287/.322 with two home runs and 18 stolen bases in 214 games with the team before being claimed off waivers by the Mets last September.
New York currently carries five outfielders on its active 26-man roster—six if you count the versatile Jeff McNeil. They also have Jesse Winker (oblique strain) and José Siri (fractured tibia) on the injured list, though there is no timetable for Siri's return following a recent setback in his rehab.
While the outfield is crowded, Azócar provides the Mets with another major-league-caliber depth option at all three spots should further injuries occur. For now, he will help out Syracuse at the Triple-A level, where he owns a .286/.322/.434 (.756 OPS) slash line in 196 career games.