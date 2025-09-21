New York Mets star reflects on potential final game at Citi Field
The New York Mets took a crushing 3-2 loss to the Washington Nationals on Sunday afternoon at Citi Field.
The Mets now no longer control their own destiny for the final NL Wild Card spot with just two regular-season series remaining, both on the road. Despite this alarming reality, long-time first baseman Pete Alonso left with a memorable moment as Citi Field erupted into a standing ovation as he left the field in what could be his final home game in a Mets uniform.
After the game, Alonso was asked if his looming free agency entered his mind while he received the overwhelming reception from the New York faithful.
Smirking, Alonso told the media, "If I had a nickel for how many times everyone in this room has said that... I'd be really, really rich."
He continued, "I'm a firm believer that the right thing is going to happen. You can't necessarily control destiny, you can't control what-ifs... but this place has been really special to me."
Will the Mets commit to Pete Alonso?
In his seventh season with the Mets, Alonso has separated himself as one of the franchise's all-time great sluggers. On August 12th, the Polar Bear mashed his 253rd home run, passing Darryl Strawberry atop the club's leaderboard. Alonso still has a knack for the big moment, which he proved again last Sunday with his 5th career walk-off home run (another Mets record).
Of his 260 career home runs, 123 have come at Citi Field, which makes his 8th inning exit on Sunday afternoon potentially bittersweet. Alonso has been one of the few constants in Queens since he burst onto the scene in 2019, setting a new rookie record for home runs in a season (53) while winning the National League Rookie of the Year Award.
But for the second season in a row, the Mets front office will be faced with a tough decision on their star first baseman. Alonso notably rejected a seven-year, $158 million contract extension in 2023 from then-Mets GM Billy Eppler, which set him up for free agency in 2024. And while both sides expressed interest in a reunion, the longer Alonso went without a deal the more it seemed the club would move on from the long-time Met.
But on February 12th, they finally agreed on a two-year, $54 million contract that included an opt out after the first year. Alonso earned $30 million in the first year and will receive $24 million in 2026 if he doesn't opt out.
But next year Alonso will be entering his age 31 season, and will be coming off of a bounce-back season that saw him slash .274/.350/.526 with 37 homers (4th in the NL) and 123 RBIs (2nd in the NL). Alonso will more than likely opt out, forcing David Stearns to decide whether he wants to pay the aging first baseman.
Given his clear decline as a fielder and proclivity for streaky hitting, it wouldn't come as a shock if the club lets Alonso walk. Before the season, the Mets were planning on transitioning Mark Vientos from third base to first in anticipation of Alonso's departure. This plan fell through when Alonso re-signed, but could certainty still be the long-term vision for New York.
On the other hand, Alonso is a Mets legend and has endeared himself to the city with his play, strong leadership, and charisma. If both sides can make the money work, the Polar Bear will undoubtedly be thrilled at the opportunity to finish his playing career in Queens, as should fans.