Starling Marte Expects to Return to New York Mets' Lineup After Braves Series

ATLANTA - It doesn't sound like Starling Marte (left groin inflammation), who is sitting on Tuesday night for the third straight game, will be able to return to the Mets' lineup in their series finale with the Braves on Wednesday, either.

Although Marte's groin is feeling better when he runs vertically and laterally, as he did field work in right field and took batting practice during pregame warmups, he won't be available off the bench in Tuesday night's contest against Atlanta.

While Marte doesn't think he will be ready to start tomorrow either, he is hopeful to return to the Mets' lineup by their next series with the Chicago Cubs, which begins Thursday at Wrigley Field.

He also believes he will be able to avoid an IL stint at this point.

“I don’t think I’ll need to go on there," Marte said of a possible IL stint. "But hopefully tomorrow I have a good day and will be back in Chicago.”

Marte says he will be ready to go once he feels 100% healthy in his legs.

The Mets are already missing another All-Star hitter in this series in Jeff McNeil, who is on the paternity list. Although they were able to take a 4-1 statement win over the Braves in the opener on Monday behind a dominant outing from Max Scherzer, they will likely be forced to try to take the series without Marte.

On an additional note, the Mets have the All-Star break coming up, with their final regular season game of the first half approaching on Sunday. If Marte cannot return in Chicago, he will have time to rest next week, while festivities for the Midsummer Classic take place.

While Marte does not know if he will be able to participate in the All-Star Game, given he was one of four Mets that were selected to represent the NL, he says he will receive treatment leading up to the start of the second half of the regular season on July 18.

And regardless of whether he can play or not, Marte still plans on traveling out to Los Angeles to enjoy the experience of All-Star week.

"Yeah," he said, regarding his plans to attend All-Star festivities at Dodger Stadium. "Hell yeah. Just want to enjoy it and have fun."

