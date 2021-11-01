Report: Mets Part Ways With Acting GM Zack Scott

Despite a drawn out process due to pending legal issues, the Mets officially made the inevitable decision.

According to Andy Martino of SNY, the Mets have parted ways with acting general manager Zack Scott.

Scott was placed on paid administrative leave for an August 31 arrest on suspicion of a DWI.

And although the Mets were waiting for his court-case to play out before making a move, Scott's initial hearing on October 8 resulted in a future trial scheduled for December 8.

Regardless, the Mets have spent the past month searching for a president of baseball operations and GM, which pretty much hinted at Scott's fate.

The Mets hired Scott to be their assistant GM last offseason, but when newly hired GM Jared Porter was fired after a month due to sending inappropriate text messages to a female reporter during his time with the Chicago Cubs, Scott stepped in to assume this role.

While the initial expectation was that Scott's interim tag would be removed after the season, making him the permanent GM, his DWI charge all but destroyed his chances and credibility.

Now, as the Mets continue their search to bring in an external candidate to lead their baseball operations department, the team is looking for a fresh start by getting rid of Scott.

In Scott's lone season as acting GM, the Mets held onto first place for 103 days, before collapsing to finish with a losing record of 77-85.

The Mets lost ace Jacob deGrom for the season in July due to a UCL sprain/partial tear in his right elbow. This caused Scott to pull back at going all in at the trade deadline.

But the only move of note that Scott was able to make was trading 2020 first-round pick Pete Crow-Armstrong in order to land Javier Báez and Trevor Williams from the Cubs.

Unfortunately, it wasn't enough to solidify the Mets' playoff ticket, and as a result, they let their division lead slip away.

After a poor start offensively, Scott made the controversial decision to fire experienced hitting coach Chili Davis in May, replacing him with minor league hitting instructors Hugh Quattlebaum and Kevin Howard.

But it didn't pay off, as the Mets ended the year with one of the league's worst offenses due to a number of down performances from key members of their lineup, which was likely a product of a poor approach.

Scott also called out the players in August for lack of compliance, which he believed led to an abnormal amount of injuries last season.