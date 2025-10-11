Should the Mets pursue Yankees’ free agent outfielder?
With center field a question mark for the New York Mets heading into the offseason, would this outfielder be a possible option for the club?
During Friday's episode of Baseball Night in New York on SNY, baseball analyst Hannah Keyser called Trent Grisham a fit for the Mets.
"Yes, the Mets should pursue Trent Grisham," Keyser said. "It is interesting for someone who had such a breakout year, you're in the position of evaluating, do you think that was the high-water mark of Trent Grisham's career, because I kinda do...if they want to give him [David Stearns] whatever Trent Grisham is asking for, I think it would be a fun fit."
Grisham was traded to the New York Yankees along with Juan Soto from the San Diego Padres in December 2023. After appearing in just 76 games for the Yankees during the 2024 season, slashing just .190/.290/.385 with nine home runs and 31 RBI, the 28-year-old had a breakout year in 2025.
The two-time Gold Glove winner put together a career year for the Bronx Bombers, as he batted .235/.348/.464 with a career-high 34 home runs, 74 RBI and an .812 OPS in 143 games. Grisham also began the season slugging 10 home runs in 31 games, quickly establishing himself as the Yankees' everyday center fielder.
Center field is certainly a position the Mets would like to address this winter after not getting much production this season. After letting Harrison Bader depart to the Minnesota Twins in free agency last offseason (who was eventually traded to the Philadelphia Phillies), New York opted to trade for fellow center fielder Jose Siri from the Tampa Bay Rays in December 2024 to platoon with Tyrone Taylor.
That plan would not work out for the Mets, as Siri played in just 16 games in 2025. He suffered a left tibia fracture in April, which kept him out for nearly five months; despite being activated off the injured list on September 9, Siri's stint with the Mets was a massive disappointment, as he went a dismal 2-for-32 (.063) at the dish. The Mets designated the 30-year-old for assignment on September 24, and he elected free agency five days later after clearing waivers.
As for Taylor, he provided elite defense in center field, with a Fielding Run Value of 8 (per Statcast). But the 31-year-old was not consistent offensively, slashing just .223/.279/.319 with two home runs, 27 RBI and a career-worst .598 OPS in 113 games.
The Mets also used Jeff McNeil in center field during 34 games this season, but that was clearly not a sustainable approach.
With the Mets' lineup in need of production in the bottom of the order and an everyday center fielder to compliment Brandon Nimmo and Juan Soto in the outfield, Grisham's addition could make New York's lineup and defense a lot better in 2026.