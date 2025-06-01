This 'intriguing player' could be Mets perfect trade deadline target
If the New York Mets are going to bolster their roster before the trade deadline, one of the most likely positions they'll try to upgrade is center field.
While the Mets saw better production at the position during May, they could still use more of an offensive boost there as the season progresses. However, center field is arguably the weakest and most shallow position in all of baseball right now, especially among teams that will likely be sellers at the deadline.
Therefore, the Mets might be more interested in acquiring an outfielder who currently plays a corner position but could be moved back to center. And in a June 1 article, Bob Nightengale of USA Today noted that Pittsburgh Pirates right fielder Bryan Reynolds could be on the trade block.
"Two intriguing players are third baseman Ke’Bryan Hayes and outfielder Bryan Reynolds. They were each expected to become cornerstone pieces of the franchise and both have struggled, with the Pirates expected to put them on the market at the trade deadline. Reynolds is in the third year of an eight-year, $106.75 million deal, the largest in club history," Nightengale wrote.
Bryan Reynolds would be a fascinating potential trade target for the Mets. While he has only played right field and DH for Pittsburgh this season, he was an above-average center fielder for them during the 2021 and 2022 campaigns.
Reynolds is currently hitting .237 with a .683 OPS and 7 home runs on the year. While these aren't great stats by any means, it likely means the Mets wouldn't have to give up too much to bring him on board. And if he were to catch fire down the stretch, this investment could pay off tenfold.