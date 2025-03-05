What Jose Iglesias’ departure means for the New York Mets in 2025
The New York Mets had all but ruled out a reunion in recent weeks, but now it is official: Jose Iglesias has found a new home.
On Wednesday morning, FanSided's Robert Murray first reported that Iglesias agreed to a minor league contract with the San Diego Padres. The deal includes an invite to MLB camp, and according to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, Iglesias can earn up to $3 million, plus an additional $1 million in incentives, if he makes the big league roster.
Few batted an eye when the Mets signed the 2015 All-Star to a minor league deal last winter. Iglesias did not make the Opening Day roster and began the 2024 season with Triple-A Syracuse. But after a late-May call-up, he quickly became a fan favorite.
Iglesias, 35, slashed .337/.381/.448 with four home runs, 16 doubles, and 39 runs across 85 games with the Mets. He provided solid defense at third (+4 DRS, +2 OAA) and second (+1 DRS, +1 OAA) while also serving as Francisco Lindor’s primary backup at shortstop.
Beyond his on-field contributions, Iglesias’ clubhouse presence was key to the Mets' turnaround in 2024. After an early 22-33 start to the season, his hit song “OMG” energized the fan base and became a rallying cry during their unexpected run to the NLCS.
Still, Mets president of baseball operations David Stearns chose to go in a different direction for 2025, emphasizing the need for roster flexibility and opportunities for younger infielders. The team did sign versatile infielder Nick Madrigal to a split contract, which would have allowed him to be optioned to the minors and stay with the organization as depth without first passing through waivers.
Unfortunately, Madrigal suffered a likely season-ending shoulder injury on Feb. 23. However, that news did not change the Mets’ stance, as Newsday's Tim Healey reported the following day that Iglesias was still not considered a fit with multiple in-house options available.
Those options include former first-rounder Brett Baty, No. 7 prospect Luisangel Acuña, and No. 10 prospect Ronny Mauricio—each of whom are now in line for significant opportunities with the big league club this season.
Read More: MLB Pipeline's Mets top 30 prospects released
Baty, 25, has yet to translate his minor league success (career .889 OPS) to the big leagues (.607 OPS in 169 games), but he is off to a scorching start in spring training. In his first seven games, Baty is 8-for-18 (.444) with two homers, a double, three RBIs, and two walks, appearing defensively at third and second base. He has also begun taking grounders at shortstop.
Acuña, who turns 23 this month, impressed in his MLB debut late last year, hitting .308/.325/.641 with three home runs, six RBIs, and a 166 wRC+ over 14 games. Primarily a shortstop throughout his development, he has also played second and third this spring.
Mauricio, 24 next month, appeared in 26 games with the Mets in 2023 and was a candidate for the everyday third base job in 2024 before tearing his ACL in the Dominican Winter League. The versatile infield prospect is being eased back into action, but the Mets are optimistic he will make an appearance in the Grapefruit League by mid-March, according to Mike Puma of the New York Post.
Barring further injuries, Pete Alonso, Jeff McNeil, Francisco Lindor, and Mark Vientos will likely be the primary infield starters. Still, the door is wide open for one of these three promising young infielders to step into Iglesias’ utility role and secure substantial at-bats as the season progresses.
Other infielders competing for bench spots in camp include veterans Donovan Walton, Jared Young, and non-roster invitee Luis De Los Santos.