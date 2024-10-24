Where New York Mets Stand on Future of Infielder Brett Baty
Despite getting demoted to the minor leagues during the regular season, David Stearns is still high on this former New York Mets' first-round pick.
The Mets' president of baseball operations met with reporters on Wednesday at Citi Field and was asked about the future of Brett Baty.
While Stearns is unsure where Baty may fit next season for New York, the Mets' top baseball decision maker still praised the young third baseman's development and versatility.
"I think that's still to be determined," Stearns said of Baty's fit next year. "We still have a very high opinion of Brett. I think he is a player who continues to develop his versatility, ability to play multiple positions and it's probably tough right now, and frankly maybe even tough at spring training to know where exactly it's going to fit, but he is a very talented player."
Baty began the 2024 season as the starting third baseman for the Mets, but lost the job in late-May to Mark Vientos, who emerged as a rising star and never looked back.
Baty, 24, slashed just .229/.306/.327 with an OPS of .633, four home runs and 16 RBIs in 50 games at the major league level this season. He did, however, thrive in Triple-A Syracuse, slashing .252/.349/.504 with a .853 OPS, 16 home runs and 45 RBIs in 62 games after his demotion.
His lack of offensive prowess during his first three seasons at the major level certainly puts his future in New York in question, especially with the breakout performance of Vientos.
The Mets tried Baty out at second base in the minors this year to increase his versatility. That being said, it's certainly possible that the lefty slugger could be used as a potential trade chip in the offseason given there is currently no clear path for a spot on the major league roster.