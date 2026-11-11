3 Kodai Senga Trade Destinations That Give Mets the Best Return

Kodai Senga's time with the New York Mets could be coming to an end.

According to Will Sammon and Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, Senga is reportedly drawing trade interest from multiple teams across Major League Baseball. Senga is entering the final year of his contract with the Mets and is guaranteed $15 million.

Kodai Senga is attracting trade interest from multiple teams, per The Athletic's @Ken_Rosenthal and @WillSammon



Senga is under contract for $15M in 2027, the final guaranteed year of his deal pic.twitter.com/uv1XnIZMLC — SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) November 10, 2026

After a great rookie campaign in 2023, injuries and struggles derailed Senga's tenure in New York, leading the Mets to demote him to the bullpen last season. Despite finding some success as the club's closer, logging eight saves, he won't be the Mets' full-time closer in 2027, leaving his future with the Mets unclear.

With these trade rumors out surrounding Senga, could these three starting pitching-needy teams offer the Amazins the best return trade package?

1. Chicago White Sox

The White Sox were one of baseball's best stories last season. After three straight 100-loss seasons, the White Sox clinched their first playoff berth since 2021 and won their first playoff series since their 2005 World Series win. But despite jumping out to a 2-0 series against the Cleveland Guardians in the ALDS, Chicago lost the next three games and the series, with their pitching as the main factor.

Chicago's pitching staff issued 25 walks in their series against Cleveland and 553 walks (3.57 walks per game) during the regular season. The White Sox are certainly expected to beef up their starting pitching this offseason, and a veteran like Senga could be a potential fit.

What could the Mets get in return from the White Sox?

If the White Sox turn out to be the right trade partner for the Mets, I would expect New York to beef up its farm system. A couple of prospects I could see the Mets getting from the White Sox in return are right-handed starting pitcher David Sandlin and first baseman Anthony DePino.

Sandlin is ranked as Chicago's No. 10 prospect and got his first taste of the big leagues last season. In eight games (six starts) last season, the righty posted a 3-2 record with a 5.58 ERA, 40 strikeouts, and a 1.21 WHIP in 40.1 innings. Sandlin could certainly be someone if the Mets can develop solid pitching depth.

As for DePino, he is ranked as the White Sox's No. 21 prospect and is coming off his first season in Double-A with the Birmingham Barons. In 93 games, he batted .260/.357/.482 and hit a career-high 19 home runs and 60 RBI. He may still be a couple of years away from making the major leagues, but the Mets are seeking a long-term answer at first base.

2. St. Louis Cardinals

The Cardinals are a young team and are in full rebuild mode after two straight losing seasons. But that doesn't mean they will look to improve now, especially their starting pitching.

After trading Sonny Gray to the Boston Red Sox before the start of last season, the Cardinals' rotation was ranked as the youngest in baseball in 2026. Perhaps adding a veteran like Senga could at least provide a veteran presence and leadership to that young St. Louis pitching staff.

What could the Mets get in return from the Cardinals?

Since the Cardinals are in a rebuild, they certainly have a slew of prospects in their minor league system. Despite acquiring those young prospects and building one of the best farm systems in baseball, why not trade some of them away if it meant getting an established big leaguer in return?

One prospect I could see the Cardinals trading in exchange for Senga is first baseman/third baseman Jack Gurevitch. The 22-year-old is ranked as the Cardinals' No. 28 prospect and has high upside at both third base and first base. These are two positions that the Mets may need to address in the coming years.

Across three minor league teams last season, Gurevitch slashed .283/.360/.542 with 32 home runs and 96 RBI in 119 games. The Mets won't get much in return for Senga, but you would have to figure out whether a young prospect like Jack Gurevitch, who is still years away from making any noise in the big leagues, would be the right player to get.

3. Colorado Rockies

Speaking of rebuilds, it seems like the Rockies have been in one for years. That may also be because they play in a tough division and play half of their regular-season games at the hitter-friendly ballpark, Coors Field. That being said, the Rockies need starting pitching, so why not Senga?

Consistently, Colorado has ranked at the bottom in Major League Baseball in nearly every pitching department. If they want to climb back into relevance in the NL West, perhaps taking a flyer on Senga may be worth it.

What could the Mets get in return from the Rockies?

Two prospects that the Mets could get from the Rockies in exchange for Senga are first baseman Tanner Thach and left-hander Konner Eaton.

Thach is ranked as Colorado's No. 16 prospect and is just 22 years old. In 125 minor league games last season across Single-A and Double-A, Thatch batted .299/.370/.475 with 17 homers and 105 RBI. With a bit more development, Thatch could certainly pave his way through the Mets' minor league system.

Eaton could also be another solid trade chip for the Mets. The lefty is ranked as the Rockies' No. 17 prospect and brings an impressive resume from his three years in Colorado's minor league system.

Through 59 career minor league outings, the 23-year-old has a 3.94 ERA, 268 strikeouts, and a 1.31 WHIP in 258 innings. Eaton also has starting pitching experience and could be an option for the Mets as a multi-inning reliever.

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