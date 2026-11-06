Mets Should Consider Revisiting Nathan Eovaldi Convo to Upgrade Starting Rotation

With the offseason officially underway, rumors are beginning to circulate as several intriguing names are surfacing as potential trade candidates.

The New York Mets, who are in desperate need of multiple rotation additions, should be among the teams to watch whenever an established starting pitcher becomes available.

One starter who has recently emerged as a trade candidate is two-time World Series Champion Nathan Eovaldi.

According to Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News, the Texas Rangers are expected to explore trading several of their expensive players this winter, including Eovaldi, as they look to "reallocate" payroll and remain competitive in 2027.

The Mets previously expressed interest in Eovaldi during the 2024 offseason before the veteran right-hander chose to re-sign with Texas. Now entering the final season of his three-year, $75 million contract, the two-time All-Star could once again become a target for New York.

Although any potential deal would require Eovaldi to waive his full no-trade clause, the Mets should aggressively pursue him if he's open to a change of scenery.

Why trading for Nathan Eovaldi could be an ideal move for the Mets

While the Mets are expected to pursue an ace to headline their rotation in 2027, they also need a reliable veteran starter who could provide much-needed stability to their young staff.

There are certainly plenty of options available in free agency, including Clay Holmes, Tyler Mahle, Kevin Gausman, and Michael Soroka. However, with several young starters already in the organization and more prospects on the way, the Mets may be hesitant to make another multi-year commitment to their rotation.

This is especially true if New York signs a frontline starter like Tarik Skubal to a long-term contract. Committing multiple years to a second rotation addition beyond him could limit opportunities for their emerging pitchers.

With just one year remaining on his contract, Eovaldi could serve as a bridge to the Mets' next generation of starters and as a proven veteran presence to solidify their rotation.

Texas Rangers starting pitcher Nathan Eovaldi (17) pitches against the San Diego Padres during the fifth inning at Globe Life Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While the right-hander may no longer be the Cy Young candidate he once was, he's still shown he can be an effective contributor to a major league staff. Across 145.2 innings last season, Eovaldi posted a 4.20 ERA with 144 strikeouts, a 4.19 FIP, and a 1.22 WHIP.

Even at age 36, his signature splitter remains one of the nastiest pitches in baseball. According to Baseball Savant, the pitch generated a +10 run value last season and ranked in the 97th percentile among off-speed pitches.

But what makes Eovaldi particularly appealing compared to other available options is his ability to consistently pitch deep into games. In 14 of his 23 starts last season, he completed at least six innings, something that has become increasingly uncommon among starting pitchers today.

Eovaldi's extensive postseason experience could also prove invaluable to the Mets if they return to October. Across 17 postseason appearances, he has posted a 3.05 ERA and played a significant role in helping the Boston Red Sox and Texas Rangers win World Series titles.

Perhaps the biggest benefit of acquiring Eovaldi is that he likely wouldn't require the Mets to surrender any top prospects, unlike other potential trade candidates such as Drew Rasmussen and Logan Gilbert. If the Mets agree to take on Eovaldi's full $24 million salary for 2027, something they've shown a willingness to do in the past, the Rangers may not demand such a substantial return.

The biggest obstacle, of course, is whether Eovaldi would accept a trade to New York, where he previously spent two seasons pitching for the Yankees in 2015 and 2016.

While the Mets can't know how Eovaldi would feel about returning to New York, they should prioritize him if he becomes available. Few available mid-rotation starters could have as significant an impact on their pitching staff as he would.

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