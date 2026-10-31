3 Low-Cost Trade Targets Mets Must Aggressively Pursue This Offseason

The New York Mets should have high ambitions entering this offseason after failing to make the playoffs for the second consecutive year.

While this free-agent class isn't as packed with high-end talent as previous offseasons, there are a few premium options New York should be aggressively pursuing. Chief among them is Tarik Skubal, who will likely command a contract exceeding $300 million.

With their eyes set on adding more expensive options to an already costly roster, the Mets will have to get creative in addressing their remaining needs. This makes the trade market an increasingly attractive avenue.

Here are three trade targets who won't come at a huge cost for New York but could make a significant impact.

1. Jake Burger

During his end-of-season press conference, David Stearns made clear that the Mets will search for outside help at first base after receiving the fifth-worst production at the position with a .690 OPS.

It would also behoove New York to get a right-handed hitter to balance out its lineup.

One intriguing low-cost option is Jake Burger of the Texas Rangers.

Burger is a major power threat at the plate, slugging 28 home runs, 23 doubles, and 90 RBIs this past season. Overall, the 30-year-old hit .228 with a .723 OPS while accumulating a 1.5 fWAR.

And while Burger may not be the most athletic player, he's shown that he can handle first base, posting a +1 OAA in 2026.

The slugger has two more years of team control remaining and has been floated around as a possible trade candidate this winter as Texas looks to shake up its roster.

Since Burger plays at a non-premium position and has struggled with consistency at the plate, he shouldn't come at a high cost in any potential trade with the Mets.

New York could look to platoon the right-handed hitter with Jared Young, helping solve one of the team's greatest problems without having to break the bank.

2. Anthony Bender

Miami Marlins relief pitcher Anthony Bender could be an intriguing under-the-radar trade option for the New York Mets. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bender is one of the few players to survive the revolving door that has become the Miami Marlins' roster. But that may be coming to an end.

The veteran right-hander is entering his final season of team control, making him a prime trade candidate this offseason.

For a Mets team that traded away four of its most trusted high-leverage relievers at the deadline, adding an experienced, successful arm such as Bender would be a savvy, low-cost move.

In 34.1 innings pitched last season, Bender posted a 2.62 ERA with 41 strikeouts and a 0.96 WHIP.

His low three-quarter arm angle is a unique and devastating weapon against righties, with Bender holding them to a .149 batting average in 2026.

Bender would provide the Mets with a reliable late-inning option who could be deployed in a variety of high-leverage situations.

3. Sam Hentges

Speaking of relievers entering the final year of their contracts, Hentges of the San Francisco Giants is another intriguing trade candidate for the Mets to consider.

The 6-foot-8 left-hander is an imposing force on the mound, generating 7.1 feet of extension with a four-seam fastball that sits in the mid-90s.

Hentges is coming off a respectable first year in San Francisco, posting a 3.19 ERA, 41 strikeouts, and a 1.64 WHIP across 36.2 innings. The 30-year-old excels at inducing weak contact, registering a 30.1% hard-hit rate, according to Baseball Savant.

The biggest issue for Hentges throughout his five big-league seasons has been his control, with a 14.5% walk rate that ranks near the highest in baseball.

However, his imposing frame and elite extension are tantalizing traits for pitching coaches to work with. Perhaps Justin Willard and Daniel McKinney can help Hentges take his game to the next level.

The Mets would be wise to add at least one experienced left-hander this offseason after trading both Brooks Raley and A.J. Minter. As things stand, Nate Lavender and Cionel Perez are expected to be the only realistic options for Opening Day next year.

Adding Hentges to the fold would give manager Andy Green a unique weapon in his first season as the full-time skipper.

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