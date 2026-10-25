5 Relievers Mets Should Consider Trading for This Offseason

The New York Mets should once again be the talk of the market this offseason. After missing the playoffs for the second consecutive year, the Mets are as eager as any other team to return to October.

To get there, however, New York must address several glaring holes on its roster. The Mets need two starting pitchers, a first baseman, and bullpen help.

Starting pitching will almost certainly require a large financial commitment, with Tarik Skubal likely commanding a contract exceeding $300 million. The same could be said for first base, where a pursuit of Teruaki Sato could also require a substantial investment.

Bullpen help may require the most creativity, with the trade market perhaps being David Stearns' best route this winter.

Here are five relievers the Mets should consider acquiring via trade.

1. Trevor Megill

The biggest name on this list is the current closer for the National League Champion Milwaukee Brewers, Trevor Megill. The flame-throwing right-hander has established himself as one of the best relievers in the sport over the past three years.

In 61.2 innings this season, Megill posted a 2.63 ERA, 69 strikeouts, and a 0.89 WHIP. He also converted 30 of his 33 save opportunities.

On the surface, it seems illogical that the Brewers would even consider trading a pitcher of his caliber. However, this is how Milwaukee conducts business.

The Brewers' previous two closers, Josh Hader and Devin Williams, were both moved with one year of team control remaining, just as Megill has now.

If Megill becomes available, the Mets should be one of the most aggressive teams pursuing him. While New York has Devin Williams as its current ninth-inning option, Megill would represent a significant upgrade.

Williams originally signed with New York under the belief that he would be setting up Edwin Diaz. Even though that plan never came to fruition, a back-end bullpen featuring the two former Brewers would instantly become one of the Mets' greatest weapons.

2. Anthony Bender

Miami Marlins pitcher Anthony Bender was outstanding this season, posting a 2.62 ERA. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Mets fans should know Bender well after watching him pitch for the Miami Marlins over the past five years. The veteran right-hander has been one of Miami's best weapons in the late innings, as he displayed again this season.

In 34.1 innings, Bender posted a 2.62 ERA with 41 strikeouts and a 0.96 WHIP.

The 31-year-old is entering his final year of team control, making him a prime trade candidate. The Marlins have rarely hesitated to trade established veterans, often moving them before they reach free agency.

Bender throws from a low three-quarters arm angle, giving opposing hitters a devil of a time, especially right-handed batters. In 81 plate appearances against him, Bender held righties to a .148 batting average.

Bender may not be the flashiest name on this list, but he could be one of the most valuable additions. He would instantly slot into a high-leverage role with the Mets, who lack experienced arms.

3. Gabe Speier

Speier has been a key figure in the Seattle Mariners' bullpen for the past four seasons. The veteran left-hander has often been called upon in high-leverage moments, recording a combined 45 holds over the past two seasons.

In 2026, Speier posted a 2.93 ERA with 45 strikeouts and a 1.09 WHIP across 46 innings. He also excelled against left-handed hitters, holding them to a .188 batting average.

While it's unknown whether Seattle would move Speier, it is worth noting that the organization has plenty of pitching depth across the majors and minors. With Speier entering his final year of team control, the Mariners could explore trading him to address other roster needs.

Adding a proven left-hander would give the Mets a much-needed weapon in their bullpen. New York's current left-handed options don't inspire much confidence outside of rookie Nate Lavender.

Speier could take on a role similar to Brooks Raley from last season, serving as a Swiss Army knife for manager Andy Green.

4. Brennan Bernardino

Colorado Rockies relief pitcher Brennan Bernardino might be 34, but he could fit in perfectly with the New York Mets' bullpen. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bernardino didn't make his major league debut until 2022, when he was 30 years old with the Mariners. Since then, he's jumped from the Boston Red Sox to the Colorado Rockies, where he's established himself as a reliable late-inning weapon.

In 64 innings this season, Bernardino posted a 2.81 ERA with 49 strikeouts and a 1.16 WHIP. The left-hander excels at inducing weak contact and displaying excellent command, with a 30.5% hard-hit rate and a 5.6% walk rate, ranking in the 92nd percentile or better, per Baseball Savant.

Even though Bernardino has three more years of team control, the Rockies could look to capitalize on his value, with the organization still years away from competing. The 34-year-old's age also gives Colorado another reason to consider a trade rather than holding onto him.

The Mets took a similar approach with Huascar Brazoban, trading the 37-year-old at the deadline despite also having three more years of team control.

Bernardino would be a nice candidate to take on Brazoban's role, serving as the first option out of the bullpen after a starter exits or as an opener to begin a game.

5. Ben Joyce

Baseball fans may remember Joyce from his breakout 2024 season with the Los Angeles Angels, when he made headlines for striking out Tommy Edman with a 105.5 mph fastball.

After that moment, Joyce started drawing comparisons to Mason Miller and was viewed as a future elite closer in baseball. However, a slew of arm injuries has prevented him from staying on the field, throwing just a combined 19.2 innings over the past two seasons.

With such an extensive injury history, many teams may be hesitant to take a chance on him. Still, few available relievers possess the same game-changing potential as Joyce when healthy.

The flame-throwing right-hander has three more years of team control, which could drive up his asking price.

The Mets and Angels could line up on a deal involving Mark Vientos, whose future in New York remains unclear. The 26-year-old could provide Los Angeles with an intriguing young bat in exchange for a high-upside reliever.

If New York believes Joyce's medical evaluations are encouraging, he's definitely a candidate worth taking a gamble on.

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