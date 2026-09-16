3 Mets Prospects Who Failed to Meet Expectations in 2026 (Including a Former Major Trade Acquisition)

The New York Mets entered the 2026 season with a top-heavy farm system, with several prospects expected to make major leaps forward.

New York got an immediate look at that potential, with Nolan McLean and Carson Benge breaking camp with the team before A.J. Ewing joined them. All three have gone on to enjoy fantastic rookie seasons and appear to have bright futures ahead.

However, several other prospects went in the opposite direction and failed to live up to the hype surrounding them as they entered 2026.

With the minor league season ending next week, now is a good time to examine three prospects who failed to meet expectations and discuss their futures.

1. Jonah Tong, RHP

Tong is by far the biggest name on this list. The right-hander entered the season ranked among the top-100 prospects in baseball, according to MLB Pipeline.

After dominating the minor leagues in 2025 with a league-best 1.43 ERA and 179 strikeouts, many expected Tong to find immediate success this season before joining the Mets' rotation. However, almost nothing went according to plan.

In 23 starts for Triple-A Syracuse this season, Tong posted a 4.54 ERA and 1.37 WHIP while struggling with his command, walking 59 batters across 107 innings. Control wasn't his only weakness. The 23-year-old also had trouble keeping the ball in the park, surrendering 22 home runs.

Throughout the season, the Mets have tweaked Tong's arm angle and added to his arsenal, searching for the approach that suits him best. While the majority of his season has been a disappointment, the team hopes that something has clicked over the last few weeks.

After finding some success in his final few Triple-A starts in August, the Mets called Tong up to the major leagues, where he has impressed in two outings. Following an uneven start in Miami, Tong dominated the Baltimore Orioles, allowing one unearned run on four hits and one walk while striking out six across six innings.

Tong will certainly remain an important piece heading into next season, with the Mets hoping he can build off his recent success.

2. Ryan Clifford, 1B/OF

New York Mets prospect Ryan Clifford had a disappointing 2026 season at Triple-A Syracuse. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Clifford was one of the Mets' major trade acquisitions, along with outfielder Drew Gilbert, in the 2023 trade that sent Justin Verlander to the Houston Astros. After New York dealt Gilbert to the San Francisco Giants for reliever Tyler Rogers in 2025, Clifford became the only remaining piece from that blockbuster deal.

The left-handed slugger showcased his power during his first two full seasons in New York's farm system, hitting a combined 48 home runs. Clifford ended the 2025 season with Triple-A Syracuse, putting the 23-year-old in position to make his big-league debut in 2026.

Yet, that never came to fruition, and for good reason. Despite still showing impressive power with 17 home runs, Clifford has struggled mightily, batting .178 with a .630 OPS. His high swing-and-miss rate has played a major role in those numbers, as he's struck out 170 times across 398 at-bats.

Although he is still only 23, Clifford's path to an everyday role in the major leagues looks much less promising. At best, he could develop into a power bat off the bench whom the team can turn to when trailing late in games.

3. Jacob Reimer, 3B

Despite having very different skill sets, Reimer entered the season with expectations similar to A.J. Ewing. Both players reached Double-A Binghamton late in 2025 and appeared to be on the fast track to the major leagues.

However, while Ewing forged ahead, Reimer missed nearly a month due to injury. Even after returning, the 22-year-old hasn't looked like the same player he was last season. In 2025, Reimer hit .282/.379/.491 (.870 OPS), with 32 doubles, 17 home runs, and 15 stolen bases.

This season, those numbers have dipped to .242/.351/.410 (.761 OPS), with 24 doubles, 10 home runs, and 14 stolen bases. It's certainly not as significant a drop-off as Clifford's, nor is Reimer's future suddenly uncertain. Instead, his fast track to the major leagues has taken longer than expected.

Reimer is eligible for the Rule 5 draft this winter, meaning the Mets must add him to their 40-man roster to protect him. Given the upside he still possesses, the team would be wise to do so.

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