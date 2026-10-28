One Trade the Mets Could Swing That Would Totally Change Their Rotation

The New York Mets need to make a splash this offseason. After missing the playoffs for the second consecutive season, there is more pressure than ever on David Stearns to change the narrative entering 2027.

The free-agent class isn't as stacked with talent as in previous years, with the exception of a few big names: Tarik Skubal, Randy Arozarena, and incoming Japanese star Teruaki Sato.

And while the Mets will almost certainly be in the hunt for some of those guys and other high-profile players, there's no guarantee they'll be able to get a deal done.

This is where the trade market becomes increasingly appealing, with Tampa Bay Rays ace Drew Rasmussen as one of the few game-changing candidates who could be available.

The case for bringing Drew Rasmussen to New York

Rasmussen has finally started to gain recognition outside Tampa Bay, demonstrating his superiority on the game's biggest stage in October. In four starts this postseason, the right-hander has posted a 2.19 ERA, 27 strikeouts, and a 0.97 WHIP across 24.2 innings.

Rasmussen's playoff dominance is only a snapshot of his 2026 All-Star season. In 30 starts, he pitched to a 2.67 ERA with 174 strikeouts and an elite 4.8% walk rate, ranking in the 97th percentile, according to Baseball Savant.

It was the second consecutive All-Star season for Rasmussen, who figures to receive American League Cy Young votes again. Only a few other starters in baseball possess the ability to not only dominate opposing lineups but also pitch deep into games, making him a highly coveted asset.

Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Drew Rasmussen would be an ideal trade target for the New York Mets, especially if they don't land Tarik Skubal. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Entering this offseason, Rasmussen could emerge as a trade candidate, especially with Tampa Bay likely to exercise his $20 million club option.

With just one year remaining before he hits the open market, his trade value may never be higher. Given the Rays' history of trading star players before paying them, Rasmussen could be next on that list.

The Mets, who are in desperate need of a frontline starter, would be an ideal fit.

New York has several promising pieces in its rotation, headlined by Nolan McLean, who is likely to finish near the top of NL Rookie of the Year voting and possibly receive Cy Young consideration. However, the futures of the Mets' other young arms, including Christian Scott, Zac Thornton, and Jonah Tong, are still up in the air.

While all four starters could be staples of the rotation, going into next year with such an inexperienced group would be a big risk. This makes the need for an ace to anchor the rotation all the more glaring.

Rasmussen, who appears to be hitting his stride as a starter, would instantly transform the Mets' rotation from a major question mark into a legitimate strength.

The only concern with Rasmussen is his extensive injury history, including two Tommy John surgeries. However, the last two seasons have provided encouraging signs, as the veteran right-hander has made at least 30 starts in each campaign and set a new career high with 172 innings pitched in 2026.

At 31 years old, Rasmussen is finally coming into his own as a starting pitcher, quickly establishing himself as one of the best the game has to offer.

While the Mets will almost certainly be in the market for the top free agent available in Skubal, they would be hard-pressed to find a better alternative than Rasmussen if they miss out. That said, if New York really wanted to push all its chips in for next season, it could always find a way to acquire both.

The biggest issue, of course, is what acquiring Rasmussen would cost the Mets.

To get him, New York will likely have to give up several top prospects, as it did last offseason when it traded Jett Williams and Brandon Sproat for Freddy Peralta.

With Stearns and the rest of the Mets' front office reiterating the need to build a strong farm system, does that take priority? Or will outside pressure to build a championship roster reign supreme? Those questions may ultimately determine how aggressive the Mets will be this offseason.

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