The Mets just added a major new weapon to their bullpen.

According to Will Sammon of The Athletic, the Mets signed left-handed reliever Alex Vesia to a three-year, $39 million contract on Saturday afternoon.

Alex Vesia and the New York Mets are in agreement on a three-year deal worth $39 million, pending physical, league sources tell The Athletic.



Over the last handful of seasons, Vesia has performed as one of the most dependable high-leverage lefty relievers. — Will Sammon (@WillSammon) November 28, 2026

Vesia, 30, has been one of the most consistently dominant left-handers in baseball over the past six seasons with the Los Angeles Dodgers. In 2026, the two-time World Series champion appeared in a career-high 72 games, posting a 2.64 ERA with 74 strikeouts and a 1.07 WHIP across 58 innings.

Entering this offseason, New York was in desperate need of adding at least one proven high-leverage arm to its bullpen after trading away four relievers at the deadline. Vesia is the Mets' second notable bullpen signing of the offseason, having already acquired fellow left-hander Darwinzon Hernandez.

However, the Vesia signing was an absolute must for the Mets.

Why the Mets desperately needed to sign Alex Vesia

At the start of free agency, there were only a handful of relievers available who could significantly strengthen the Mets' bullpen. With New York unlikely to supplant Devin Williams as closer, there were two players in particular who made the most sense: Jonathan Loaisiga and Alex Vesia.

The Mets were reportedly in the market for Loaisiga and had made an even higher offer than the New York Yankees, with whom he ultimately chose to sign. This made acquiring Vesia even more imperative.

Across his six seasons with the Dodgers, Vesia has posted an ERA of 3.02 or lower five times.

In 2026, the left-hander ranked in the 96th percentile in xERA (2.68) and the 99th percentile in xBA (.164), according to Baseball Savant. He excels at missing bats, as evidenced by his 33.6% whiff rate, which also ranked in the 96th percentile.

But what makes Vesia's signing even more important is his longstanding ability to dominate against left-handed bats. Last season, Vesia held lefties to a .138 batting average and a .471 OPS.

The Mets play in a division littered with left-handed sluggers, including Kyle Schwarber, Bryce Harper, Matt Olson, C.J. Abrams and James Wood. In the most pivotal moments of games, when one of these batters steps up to the plate, Andy Green needs someone he can confidently call upon.

Entering the offseason, the Mets' left-handed bullpen options included Nate Lavender, Cionel Perez and Jeffrey Yan. Outside of Lavender, there wasn't much reason to feel confident in those options.

With Vesia and Darwinzon Hernandez, who also excels against left-handed hitters, the Mets now have two legitimate weapons.

What separates Vesia from Hernandez and other left-handed options available on the market, however, is his dominance against both sides of the plate. Vesia held righties to a .155 batting average and a .555 OPS, making him more than just a left-handed specialist.

Before Vesia's signing, it was hard to confidently trust any of the Mets' bullpen options for next season in a high-leverage role. Even Williams, who will reprise his role as closer, is coming off a down season in which he posted a 4.43 ERA.

The Mets' bullpen now features Williams, Vesia, Hernandez, the returning Reed Garrett, Lavender and Daniel Duarte.

The Mets may still be one piece away from having a formidable bullpen, but the addition of Vesia brings them significantly closer.

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