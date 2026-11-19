The New York Mets have been showing interest in prized reliever Alex Vesia, who has no shortage of potential suitors. Pat Ragazzo of FanSided recently reported that the left-hander is drawing interest from half the league.

Vesia is arguably the best non-closer available on the open market, which has started to get thinner with David Bednar, Evan Phillips, and Emilio Pagan off the board.

Vesia is coming off an exceptional season with the Los Angeles Dodgers, pitching to a 2.64 ERA across 58 innings with 74 strikeouts and a 3.10 FIP. A pitcher of his caliber would greatly strengthen the Mets' bullpen, which lacks high-leverage arms.

However, a new report involving Vesia may have revealed an obstacle to a potential deal between him and the Mets.

What may be stopping the Mets from signing Alex Vesia

With fewer options on the open market, Vesia is in an advantageous position and will likely look to capitalize on it. According to ESPN's Jeff Passan, the left-hander is seeking a three-year deal and "could get it."

Mets president of baseball operations David Stearns has rarely shown a willingness to commit that many years to a reliever. The only reliever Stearns has signed to a three-year deal during his time with New York is current closer Devin Williams.

Signing another reliever to a three-year contract doesn't align with how Stearns has typically constructed his bullpens. He's largely favored shorter, low-cost commitments to relievers with both the Milwaukee Brewers and the Mets.

With Vesia, Stearns may feel more comfortable offering a high AAV over two years rather than committing to a third year. Perhaps a two-year, $30 million could entice the 30-year-old.

However, given how competitive Vesia's market is reportedly shaping up to be, it's reasonable to expect at least one team to offer him the three years he desires. The question then becomes whether Vesia is worth going the extra year for.

Should the Mets still go after Alex Vesia

Stearns is right to be cautious about handing out long-term contracts to relievers, given the volatility of the position. However, Vesia may be an exception.

Ever since being acquired by the Dodgers in 2021, Vesia has been as consistent as relievers come. In five of his six seasons in Los Angeles, the left-hander has posted an ERA of 3.02 or lower.

Vesia has also been durable in recent seasons, pitching at least 58 innings in three straight years and making a career-high 72 appearances in 2026.

It isn't just Vesia's consistency that makes him valuable, but also his effectiveness against both sides of the plate. The prized reliever held left-handed hitters to a .138 batting average and a .471 OPS while having nearly as much success against righties, limiting them to a .155 batting average and a .535 OPS.

There aren't many relievers remaining on the open market with Vesia's combination of experience, consistency, and effectiveness. With how depleted the Mets' bullpen is after New York traded away four relievers at the deadline, Vesia would provide a major boost.

While New York has Williams for the ninth inning, it's difficult to justify trusting any of its other relievers in a high-leverage role.

Several intriguing arms emerged for the Mets in the second half of last season, including Daniel Duarte and Nate Lavender. However, neither reliever has much high-leverage experience to speak of.

Acquiring at least one arm this offseason whom the Mets can trust in the most pivotal moments of games would be indispensable.

The fact that Vesia is a left-hander makes him an even better fit for New York, given its particular need for a southpaw.

While three years for a reliever is certainly a risk, Vesia is a gamble worth taking.

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