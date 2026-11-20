The New York Mets made their first notable signing of the offseason Thursday night, inking left-handed reliever Darwinzon Hernandez to a three-year, $12 million contract, according to Jose F. Rivera.

Hernandez, 29, pitched for the Boston Red Sox from 2019 to 2022, displaying exceptional swing-and- miss-stuff, with a 14.0 K/9. However, the left-hander struggled mightily with command, issuing 7.7 BB/9, which contributed to his career 5.06 ERA.

After struggling to find consistency in the majors, Hernandez spent the last four seasons pitching for the Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks of Nippon Professional Baseball, where he's found much greater success. In 131.2 innings, he posted a 2.46 ERA and168 strikeouts.

Hernandez figures to be the first of several relievers David Stearns adds this winter as he tries to rebuild the Mets' bullpen. With that in mind, let's take a look at what signing Hernandez does and does not fix.

What signing Hernandez does fix

The greatest benefit of signing Hernandez is that it gives the Mets a legitimate left-handed weapon for next season. Before his arrival, New York had few dependable southpaws to turn to out of the bullpen.

Nate Lavender figures to be the only returning left-hander likely to secure a spot on the Opening Day roster. The 26-year-old impressed in his rookie season, posting a 1.66 ERA across 21.2 innings. Still, Lavender is inexperienced and remains more of a question mark than a certainty.

The Mets play in a division littered with left-handed sluggers, including Kyle Schwarber, Bryce Harper, Matt Olson, James Wood, and C.J. Abrams. This made adding a quality left-handed reliever an even higher priority for New York.

Last season with the Hawks, Hernandez held opposing left-handed hitters to a .174 batting average and a .174 slugging percentage. The Venezuelan's crossfire pitching style makes him especially difficult for lefties in the box.

Having Hernandez in the bullpen gives manager Andy Green an enticing option to call upon when facing a string of left-handers. While Hernandez is particularly effective against lefties, he also did a good job of neutralizing right-handers, holding them to a .179 batting average and a .295 slugging percentage.

The Mets can ease Hernandez into a low-leverage role, allowing him to work his way into a more prominent position if he finds success.

What signing Hernandez doesn't fix

While adding Hernandez gives the Mets a unique arm on an inexpensive contract, it still doesn't fix the back end of their bullpen. Outside of closer Devin Williams, it's hard to justify entrusting any other reliever with a high-leverage role heading into next season.

Daniel Duarte was exceptional, posting a 2.12 ERA across 29.2 innings, but much like Lavender, his success came over a small sample size. Duarte has yet to pitch a full season at the major league level, which makes penciling him as a late-inning option especially difficult.

Reed Garrett is expected to return, but there's no telling how he'll perform coming off Tommy John surgery.

New York needs a proven option they can confidently turn to in the most pivotal moments of games. Even Williams, who is expected to reprise his role as closer, is coming off a down season, posting a 4.43 ERA over 40.2 innings.

Having so much uncertainty at the back end of a bullpen isn't a formula for success.

New York's issue is that relief options are getting thin. Jonathan Loaisiga, whom the Mets had expressed interest in, reportedly agreed to a contract with the New York Yankees, according to ESPN's Jorge Castillo.

New York's next best option is left-hander Alex Vesia, who has also been linked to the Mets this offseason. However, signing Vesia may be difficult given the number of suitors he has and a newly reported obstacle.

Signing Hernandez was a great start to rebuilding the bullpen, but if Stearns doesn't acquire at least one proven late-inning weapon, there will be more questions than answers.

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