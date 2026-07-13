3 Biggest Storylines Facing the Mets After the All-Star Break: Can New York Answer These Questions?

There’s a sad reality for the Mets entering the second half of the season: October baseball won’t be played in Queens for a second consecutive season. Overall, since owner Steve Cohen purchased the Mets, they’ve only made the playoffs in two of their six seasons, failing to fulfill the promise that a title would grace the city of New York in his first five years as owner.

The only exciting aspects of watching at the moment are the young rookies and the chance to retool their farm system at the trade deadline. The Mets' outfield unit is one of the best in baseball, led by Juan Soto, accompanied by rookies Carson Benge and A.J. Ewing, who’ve exceeded expectations through their first several months of play.

However, several questions and storylines remain with 65 games remaining. Here are the three most important.

1. Who will be promoted next?

It’s fitting that a rookie showed out in the final game of the first half. No. 12 prospect Zach Thornton dominated in his third MLB start against the Red Sox on Sunday, pitching seven scoreless innings, allowing just two hits and striking out five batters, ensuring himself a spot in the rotation for the second half of the season.

Zach Thornton will begin the second half in the Mets' rotation. — Anthony DiComo (@AnthonyDiComo) July 12, 2026



As mentioned before, Ewing and Benge will man the outfield for the next several seasons, with No. 10 prospect Nick Morabito serving as another promising outfield option in Triple-A, who had a brief stint in the majors in May amid their struggles, going 0-for-11 to start his major league career.

Nolan McLean has been the Mets' leading pitcher. The rookie made his debut last August, leaving an impact that made everyone believe he’d be an ace. The 24-year-old has proven there are still things to figure out at the major league level, holding a 3.52 ERA through 19 starts, going 6-6 with 125 strikeouts, the 10th-most in baseball.

Surely, more firepower from the farm system will appear in the majors this season, but who will it be?

No. 1 prospect Jonah Tong made his official debut in 2025 alongside McLean but struggled, just as everyone expected the 21-year-old would do. However, in a brief stint this season, Tong has shown promise, holding a 3.60 ERA in three bulk appearances, but he has continued to deal with a command issue that has carried into Triple-A.

With Freddy Peralta and Clay Holmes potentially on their way out, the Mets will have two rotation spots to fill. Tong could be one of the calls, while No. 4 prospect Jack Wenninger could be the other. Wenninger, like Tong, has dealt with a concerning command issue, with his walk rate jumping up 5.3% since his impressive performance in Double-A last season. However, giving the 24-year-old an opportunity to experience MLB action could be vital to his development, especially in low-pressure situations where the Mets aren’t in a playoff push.

The bullpen is expected to be nearly empty by August, with A.J. Minter and Brooks Raley on their way out due to expiring contracts, while Huascar Brazoban and Luke Weaver hold intriguing prices on the market due to their control. Guys like Jonathan Pintaro (No. 20 prospect), Dylan Ross (No. 17 prospect) and Ryan Lambert (No. 16 prospect) serve as intriguing options to fill in for the veterans.

Offensively, No. 2 prospect Ryan Clifford has been on the cusp of a major league debut, with immense power at the first base position that the team lacks after allowing Pete Alonso to walk in free agency. Clifford has 16 HRs over 86 games but has struggled at the plate with a .196 BA, striking out 129 times.

2. How aggressive will the Mets be at the trade deadline?

Yes, the Mets will be selling at the trade deadline, but will it be full throttle? Anyone on an expiring contract is fair game, with several other players potentially holding control up for grabs. However, the Mets are in an interesting position—especially since they hold talent to compete in 2027.



This isn’t saying the Mets should go out and acquire Tarik Skubal. Instead, President of Baseball Operations David Stearns should research the market for teams looking to offload players with control who could contribute to success in 2027 and beyond. The Angels stand out as an interesting team, holding guys like Reid Detmers and José Soriano, both of whom would serve as immense upgrades to their rotation.

In terms of selling, the Mets will be desperately looking to retool their farm system, one that lost its fluff following the graduation of their top prospects. Peralta serves as a strong option for contending teams due to his playoff experience, while Holmes does the same. However, a guy like Weaver would give the Mets a “blockbuster-like” haul, one that could guarantee them a top-100 prospect due to his impressive 2026 campaign.

While almost every sign points to no, Francisco Lindor is often brought up by the media. Following Sunday’s loss to the Red Sox, the media asked Lindor if he would waive his no-trade clause at the deadline; the superstar responded with “no comment,” per reporter Joel Sherman, leaving many questioning his commitment to the organization.

UPDATE



When asked if he would waive his no-trade clause earlier today, Mets SS Francisco Lindor said “no comment,” per @Joelsherman1 pic.twitter.com/FfWsAroBYB — SleeperMets (@SleeperMets) July 13, 2026

Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported on Thursday that Lindor would be staying put with the Mets, especially with his full veto rights earned by finishing his fifth season in Queens. Trading a superstar like Lindor would be intriguing, likely giving the Mets a haul to work with that could completely rebuild the trajectory of their organization, but it is likely impossible.

The Mets will be stripped of entertainment value come Aug. 4, but the best thing will be the development of young players and the potential prospects acquired in trade.

3. Can Juan Soto finish as a NL-MVP finalist?

Juan Soto is truly a one-of-a-kind baseball player, but has been overlooked for awards because he shares a conference with the great Shohei Ohtani. Along with this, the Mets hold a bottom-five record in baseball, making it almost laughable that they could even have a MVP finalist.

Yet, here we are.

Soto has put together one of his best career seasons, starting in left field for the NL All-Star team and posting some of the best stats in baseball even after missing 19 games. Through 78 games played, the 27-year-old holds a .290 BA with a .967 OPS, the 4th-best in baseball, along with 21 HRs and 51 RBIs. Soto has walked 11 more times than he’s struck out, holding an absurd OBP of .405, the third-best in baseball.

Juan Soto, home run No. 21. He has four of them already in July, only nine days into the month. pic.twitter.com/6edanJjLDq — Anthony DiComo (@AnthonyDiComo) July 9, 2026

Compared to Ohtani, the two have been almost identical on offense, but the two-way superstar obviously takes the cake because he holds a 1.79 ERA through 14 starts this season. The only possible way Soto could win the prestigious award this season is if Ohtani were to miss an extended period, which is the reality in the American League, with Aaron Judge likely to be disqualified from any awards.

It’s a shame the Mets are putting this season provided by Soto to waste, one that will likely go down as the franchise's best.