Since the start of the offseason, beefing up the starting pitching has been viewed as the top priority for the New York Mets.

After another disappointing season, the Mets are in dire need of bolstering their starting rotation, along with up-and-coming ace Nolan McLean.

While New York is expected to seek starting pitching help in the free-agent market, the team still has some internal options it can turn to. One pitcher who hasn't been talked about as much is Jonah Tong.

Tong ascended through the Mets' farm system nearly two years ago and showed some promising potential during the 2025 and 2026 campaigns. The hard-throwing righty, however, also showed he still has plenty of growth and maturity to gain if he wants to be in the big leagues for the long haul.

That said, where exactly does Tong fit on the Mets heading into 2027?

Why Jonah Tong's role with the Mets next season is murky

New York Mets pitcher Jonah Tong has shown glimpses of promise, but still has room left for improvement. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There's no question the Mets are looking to contend in 2027 following a second straight disappointing season. While Tong certainly has a future in New York, this upcoming season may not be a slam dunk for the 23-year-old to crack the Opening Day roster.

Despite logging an impressive 3.82 ERA in just seven games (four starts) last season, which ended with Tong tossing five impressive innings against the Washington Nationals, he still has plenty of hiccups in his game that the Mets need to address. The most obvious one is the walks.

In just 20 innings this past season, the righty issued seven walks and nine free passes in 18.2 innings of work during his first taste of the big leagues in 2025. Tong also generally struggled with traffic on the bases, aside from the walks.

In 48.2 career innings, Tong has allowed 48 base hits and 36 runs (29 of them earned). Last season, Mets starters struggled mightily going deep into games, which taxed the bullpen. David Stearns and company know that is not a sustainable formula.

Tong will likely to begin next season in Triple-A

Barring an impressive spring, Tong will likely begin the 2027 season in Triple-A Syracuse, especially after spending much of last season there. The Mets may also enter spring training with a new face or two in their starting rotation, with Tarik Skubal being the Amazins' primary target.

There is no denying that Tong has a future with the Mets and will almost surely make the big leagues at some point this upcoming season. But given the club's clear need for a frontline ace at the top of its rotation, Tong may end up in Triple-A for at least the start of 2027.

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