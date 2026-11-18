The New York Mets' dream of signing Tarik Skubal has yet to become a reality, but it increasingly feels within reach.

Many analysts and fans have considered New York the favorite to land the two-time Cy Young Award winner, and there's even more reason for optimism. Skubal reportedly met with the Mets on Monday, and according to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, the meeting went "very well."

While the news is encouraging, it's far from certain that Skubal will ultimately sign with the Mets. Heyman noted that five other teams are involved in the sweepstakes.

However, it's as good a time as any to start considering what the Mets' next move could be if they end up signing the coveted ace. Here are three free agents who would be great secondary additions.

1. Michael Soroka

Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Michael Soroka delivers during the first inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Petco Park. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Even after acquiring Skubal, the Mets still need to add another starter to round out their rotation. With Skubal expected to command a contract north of $350 million, the other rotation spot will likely go to a lower-cost starter.

Of the available free agent options, Michael Soroka could be the best fit.

After years of trying to recapture the form that once made him one of baseball's most promising young starters, Soroka finally appeared to turn a corner with the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Across 116 innings, Soroka accumulated 2.7 fWAR and pitched to a 3.41 ERA with 114 strikeouts and a 3.19 FIP. The right-hander's +18 pitching run value was among the highest in baseball, ranking in the 91st percentile, according to Baseball Savant.

Whoever the Mets sign alongside Skubal would ideally be a starter on a short-term deal. Soroka will likely fall somewhere in that range given his limited track record. It's worth noting, however, that the market for mid-rotation starters got a significant boost after Dustin May signed a three-year, $52.5 million contract with the Chicago White Sox.

One thing that may work in the Mets' favor is Soroka's injury history, which may prevent teams from offering him a similar contract. While his injury history may also give the Mets pause, they would have plenty of rotation depth to withstand a potential absence, especially with Skubal already in the fold.

While Soroka undoubtedly carries some risk, his upside makes him one of the most appealing mid-rotation options for the Mets.

2. Ty France

After filling out the rotation, the Mets still need to address first base, where Ty France figures to be the best fit.

France is coming off an exceptional season with the San Diego Padres after signing a minor league deal with an invite to Spring Training. The former All-Star performed better than San Diego could've ever imagined, slashing .295/.363/.502 with 21 home runs and a 141 wRC+.

The 32-year-old also continued to play stellar defense at first base, where he previously won a Gold Glove, posting a +8 OAA. France's combination of elite offense and defense makes him a dream fit for any team in need of help at first base.

One drawback is that France posted an OPS below .690 in each of the previous two seasons, giving pause to any team considering signing him to a lucrative deal. However, fellow first baseman Jake Bauers had similar concerns and still signed a four-year, $58 million contract with the Boston Red Sox last week.

With few appealing alternatives to France on the free-agent market, the Mets may be willing to take a chance on the right-handed hitter after getting the fifth-worst production from first base in 2026 with a .690 OPS.

Even after signing Skubal, a potential two- or three-year deal worth around $40 million would be a manageable commitment for the Mets.

3. Jonathan Loaisiga

Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Jonathan Loaisiga throws against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the eighth inning at Chase Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While signing Skubal would help alleviate the burden on the Mets' rotation, the bullpen is a different story. Outside of closer Devin Williams, there aren't many experienced high-leverage arms to speak of.

Signing Jonathan Loaisiga feels like a no-brainer move, especially with his prior experience pitching in New York and the remarkable season he just had with the Diamondbacks.

Last season with Arizona, Loaisiga pitched to a 2.42 ERA with 48 strikeouts and a 2.88 FIP in 67 innings.

The right-hander looked as good as he ever did during his eight seasons with the New York Yankees, showing both exceptional control and swing-and-miss stuff. Loaisiga posted a 5.0% walk rate and a 35.9% chase percentage, both ranking at least in the 93rd percentile, according to Baseball Savant.

Finding a reliever who's already proven he can handle pitching in New York and is still performing at a high level at 32 years old isn't an opportunity that comes around often. Signing Loaisiga to a two-year, $16 million deal, along with adding another reliever or two, would be an ideal approach to addressing the bullpen.

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