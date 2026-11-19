Most of the attention surrounding the New York Mets has gone to their pursuit of Tarik Skubal, and rightfully so. However, even if New York acquires the two-time Cy Young Award winner, David Stearns will still need to make a secondary move to round out the rotation.

One intriguing option is Japanese right-hander Kaima Taira, whom the Mets are planning to meet with over Zoom, according to Jon Heyman of the New York Post.

Taira, 27, stands at 5-foot-8, yet his lack of size hasn't hindered his ability to overpower opposing hitters. The right-hander throws the kitchen sink with eight legitimate pitches in his arsenal, headlined by a four-seam fastball that can reach 100 mph.

Unlike other available starting pitchers, Taira faces a more pressing deadline with MLB's lockout looming on December 2. MLB reportedly won't pause the 45-day negotiating window for posted Japanese players during a lockout, meaning if the Mets want Taira, they'll have to move quickly.

Signing any overseas player naturally comes with risk, given the uncertainty surrounding how they adjust to major-league competition. The question for the Mets then becomes whether Taira is worth taking a gamble on.

Breaking down Kaima Taira's skills on the mound

As is the case with almost every Japanese player making the jump to MLB, opinions vary on whether they'll succeed. Taira is no exception.

The right-hander's undersized frame is almost unheard of among starting pitchers in today's game, raising questions about his ability to thrive at the major-league level. Another glaring concern is Taira's limited experience as a starting pitcher.

After dominating as a reliever for four years with the Seibu Lions, Taira transitioned into a starting role in 2023. The conversion had no adverse effect on the right-hander's performance. He posted a 2.40 ERA, 153 strikeouts, and a 2.69 FIP across 150 innings.

Despite his success, Taira shifted back into the bullpen the next two seasons before returning to the rotation in 2026. Once again, he excelled in a starting role, posting a minuscule 1.36 ERA, 141 strikeouts, and a 2.28 FIP in 146 innings.

With only two full seasons as a starting pitcher under his belt, it's understandable why teams would be hesitant to offer Taira a lucrative multi-year deal. However, the Mets should take the gamble.

Why the Mets should sign Kaima Taira

While the Mets need to be more calculated in their decisions this offseason, given how pivotal it is for Stearns and the rest of the front office, it's hard to win without taking risks.

Taira has dominated regardless of his role, whether in relief or in the starting rotation. The right-hander became the first pitcher in NPB history to lead the league in ERA as a starter (2026), after previously leading the league in saves (2025) and earning Relief Pitcher of the Year honors (2022).

In the event that New York acquires a frontline starter this offseason, Taira could be the perfect complement to round out the rotation.

Ideally, the Mets' second rotation addition would be a pitcher who offers considerable upside at a relatively low AAV. According to ESPN's Kiley McDaniel, Taira is projected to land a five-year, $72.5 million contract ($14.5 million AAV).

While offering five years to a starting pitcher would go against Stearns' usual philosophy, it could be a risk worth taking with Taira if the remaining mid-tier starters on the open market don't inspire much confidence.

But perhaps the biggest reason the right-hander makes sense for the Mets is their organizational starting pitching depth.

New York would be better equipped than other teams to handle Taira's workload as he adjusts to pitching every fifth day, something he's never had to do in Japan. With several capable starters in the organization, the Mets would have the flexibility to use spot starters or even deploy a six-man rotation to ease the adjustment.

Additionally, if Taira doesn't pan out as a starter, his experience as a high-leverage reliever offers an appealing fallback option. New York has several young starters who could be ready to take his spot, including Zac Thornton, Jonah Tong, Jonathan Santucci, Jack Wenninger, and Gary Gill Hill.

Acquiring Taira alongside a proven frontline starter would give the Mets an appealing blend of upside and established talent.

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