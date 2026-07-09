Mark Vientos' Injury Is Big Hit to Mets' Trade Deadline Approach

With just under a month to go until the deadline, the trade market is starting to take shape. For the Mets, the current plan is to part ways with expiring contracts while potentially listening to offers for several other players. However, a key trade chip is heading to the injured list at the worst possible time.

During Thursday’s contest, Mark Vientos was hit in the hand by a sinker from Michael Wacha, sending the 26-year-old crashing to the ground in pain. Vientos remained in the game to run the bases, eventually heading back to the dugout after two at-bats.

However, the right-handed hitter didn’t return to his spot at third base, with Brett Baty shifting to the hot corner while A.J. Ewing moved to second base for the first time in his major league career.

Prayers to Mark Vientos 🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/Hsf8nzaKMj — SleeperMets (@SleeperMets) July 9, 2026

Following the 7-3 win, interim manager Andy Green announced that Vientos would be heading to the IL. The injury was described as a fracture, though many details remain unknown as he undergoes further imaging.

Andy Green announces that Mark Vientos is heading to the IL after suffering a hand fracture pic.twitter.com/6YC7LWora8 — SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) July 9, 2026

For the Mets, the move doesn’t particularly hurt their current depth, especially with Jorge Polanco returning earlier this week to man the DH position. Designated hitter has been the only path for Vientos after losing his first base job to Jared Young. But, the Mets could now strike out on an another opportunity as a result of this.

How Mark Vientos missing time impacts the Mets

Wednesday marked the second time Vientos played third base, only taking the field because of a scheduled off-day for Francisco Lindor, who just returned from the IL last week. With Vientos now out, the Mets' infield and outfield rotations are largely unaffected, with everything expected to remain the same.

However, Vientos remained a possible trade candidate despite struggling at the plate in 2026. Through 73 games, the former top prospect is batting .211 with 11 home runs and 35 RBIs, holding a .644 OPS while walking just 12 times.

Yet, Vientos has transformed into a lefty specialist, serving as a premier bat against left-handers—batting .281 with a .855 OPS, six home runs, and 17 RBIs. His primary value lies in being under team control until 2029, giving interested clubs a corner infielder with long-term stability.

In a recent article by Jeff Passan of ESPN, the insider broke down the top potential moves for the contending teams in baseball. Out of all the teams, the Mariners stood out as a team looking for a right-handed bat, with Vientos potentially filling their need.

But now any talks have to be put on hold, and they could even be ended if clubs get cold feet, depending on how severe the injury ends up being.

With Vientos hitting the IL, the Mets will likely turn back to Ronny Mauricio, who was recently optioned to Triple-A following Lindor's return. The biggest question remains: Do the Mets want to continue shifting Mauricio throughout the organization? At the major league level, the switch-hitter won’t see consistent playing time, making the option to recall him questionable.

For now, the Mets will anxiously wait for the results of Vientos’ imaging, which will have a major impact on his trade value ahead of the Aug. 3 deadline.