Mets’ Hitting Coach Speaks on Team’s Struggles

Entering this season, the expectation was that the New York Mets' lineup would not offer the same offensive prowess it had been accustomed to over the last several seasons, following the offseason departures of Brandon Nimmo and Pete Alonso.

But aside from their 11-run barrage on Opening Day against the Pittsburgh Pirates, this Mets offense has yet to find consistency game in and game out and has looked pitiful at times. After dropping their eighth straight game last night against the Los Angeles Dodgers, New York has scored just 12 runs during that stretch and has mustered only three runs over the last 38 innings.

As such, there is no one better to dissect the Mets' offensive woes than first-year hitting coach Troy Snitker, who spoke exclusively with Max Goodman of NJ.com prior to Wednesday's game.

“We need to execute better in the game,” Snitker said to Goodman. “We need to drive the ball more. We need to swing at pitches that we can do something with. It’s just kind of a combination of those two things.”

To new Mets hitting coach Troy Snitker, it’s “pretty simple” to diagnose what’s wrong with this team offensively.



They’re just not executing well enough in games … among other things as well.



More from Snitker here on this spiraling lineup:https://t.co/fVji9gt2iJ — Max Goodman (@MaxTGoodman) April 16, 2026

Entering today, the Mets rank 25th in all of baseball in team batting average (.220), second to last in on-base percentage (.286) and OPS (.617), with the Chicago White Sox the only team worse, and 24th in home runs (14).

The Mets also lead in the league in ground balls (178) and what has become a common theme with this team for many years now, they're one of the worst teams in Major League Baseball with runners in scoring position.

While Snitker believes that the preparation before the game isn't the issue, it's the execution on offense or lack thereof during the game that has been the biggest issue.

"We need to be committed to what we're doing," Snitker said. "We need to be committed to what we swing at, what we're looking for and just stick with that the whole time, regardless of the situation."

It has especially been a struggle for some of the Mets' most potent hitters at the early stages of the season. Despite Francisco Lindor hitting his first homer and driving in his first run of the season during Tuesday's game, it was the only hit of the series for Lindor as he's batting just .184 thus far with a .576 OPS.

Newcomer Bo Bichette has also gotten off to a slow start in his Mets tenure. He's batting a measly .228 to this point and has already struck out 28 times this season after striking out just 95 times last year with the Toronto Blue Jays. And following Mark Vientos' fast start, he has now gone hitless over his last 23 at-bats.

But if there are any bright spots during this losing skid, MJ Melendez looked impressive during his Mets debut last night, doubling twice and driving in one of New York's two runs. The Mets are also slated to get Juan Soto back (calf) as soon as their next homestand.

Sntiker, though, believes that once somebody in the lineup gets going at the plate, it could potentially feed off everyone else.

"Once one guy gets hot, everybody else feeds off it," he said. "I think we just gotta grind it out until it happens. The guys are getting after it. We've got guys having better at-bats. We just need to do more in the game."

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