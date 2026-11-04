Mets Have Perfect Trade Target to Platoon With Jared Young at First Base

The Mets should be among the most aggressive teams in the first-base market this offseason.

After letting Pete Alonso walk last winter, President of Baseball Operations David Stearns got a rude awakening of what life is like without the Polar Bear penciled into the everyday lineup.

Alonso's replacement, Jorge Polanco, endured an injury-riddled 2026 season and will likely be limited to designated hitter duties next year. However, Jared Young emerged as a valuable contributor in Polanco's absence, establishing himself as an important piece of the roster moving forward.

In 103 games, Young slashed .266/.330/.429 with 17 doubles, nine home runs, and 39 RBIs.

While those numbers are certainly impressive, they're not enough for New York to hand him the keys to the starting job at first base in 2027. The ideal solution would be to acquire a right-handed bat to platoon with Young.

Of the available options on the market, the best fit may come via a trade with the Rangers for Jake Burger.

Why Jake Burger would be an ideal platoon partner for Jared Young

Jake Burger stands out as the best potential platoon partner for Jared Young. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Burger may not be the most recognizable name in baseball, but he is one of the game's more dangerous power hitters. In three of his four full seasons in the major leagues, the right-handed slugger has hit at least 28 home runs.

Burger generates tremendous power thanks to his elite 75.7 mph bat speed and 12.3% barrel rate, both of which rank at least in the 80th percentile, according to Baseball Savant.

While Burger possesses exceptional power, he has largely flown under the radar among first basemen due to his inconsistency at the plate. In an up-and-down 2026 season, the 30-year-old slugger hit .228/.302/.421 with 23 doubles, 28 home runs, and 90 RBIs.

Many of Burger's offensive struggles stem from his difficulties against right-handed pitching, as he batted just .215 with a .659 OPS against them last season. However, he thrives against left-handed pitching, batting .265 with 12 home runs and an .891 OPS.

With such uneven splits, Burger would also benefit from a platoon role, receiving the majority of his at-bats against southpaws. That makes him an appealing trade target for the Mets.

Taking advantage of a situation

The Rangers are reportedly open to trading several key players this offseason as they look to "reallocate" money while maintaining a payroll around $190 million, according to Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News.

While Burger isn't among the Rangers' most expensive options, with MLB Trade Rumors projecting him to earn $6.9 million in arbitration, he could become expendable given that higher-paid veterans such as Jacob deGrom, Corey Seager, and Nathan Eovaldi all possess full no-trade clauses.

Burger also has two more seasons of team control remaining, making him an even more appealing option for the Mets rather than a short-term rental.

Given that he plays a less premium position and has struggled with consistency at the plate, Burger shouldn't command as substantial a return in a potential trade as other established first basemen like Yandy Diaz or Christian Walker.

But wait, there's more...

Another advantage of acquiring Burger over other potential targets is his defensive ability. While he's not a Gold Glove-caliber defender, Burger has proven capable at first base, recording plus-1 Outs Above Average last season.

There are certainly other right-handed options the Mets could pursue in free agency, such as Ty France or Paul Goldschmidt. However, if the Mets spend big on top targets like Tarik Skubal or Michael King, they may be more inclined to explore a low-cost trade alternative like Burger.

A platoon featuring Burger and Young would give the Mets greater balance at first base while allowing both hitters to capitalize on favorable matchups. If Burger can improve against right-handed pitching, he could eventually emerge as the everyday starter, with Young shifting to a bench or designated hitter role.

While it's understandable for Mets fans to desire the biggest names at every position after a disastrous season, the team is still in a promising position heading into the offseason. Acquiring Burger may not be the flashiest move the Mets make, but it could prove to be one of their most impactful.

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