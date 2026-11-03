Mets' Tarik Skubal Pursuit Won't Be Easy Thanks to Desperate NL Club

The Tarik Skubal free agency sweepstakes are officially underway, and the New York Mets are expected to be at the top of the list of suitors for the two-time AL Cy Young Award winner.

For the first time in his career, Skubal is a free agent after the Detroit Tigers traded the lefty to the Los Angeles Dodgers when the two sides couldn't agree to a long-term deal before the start of the 2026 season.

With Skubal now on the open market, expectations are that he will sign a historic contract as a starting pitcher, having cemented himself as one of the most dominant starters in Major League Baseball over the past several seasons.

The Mets are expected to pursue the lefty hurler because the club needs a frontline starter, and owner Steve Cohen isn't afraid to spend big on a premier free agent. While New York may try to overpay for Skubal due to their need for a starting pitcher, they are expected to face some stiff competition from this NL club.

Chicago Cubs' rumored interest in Tarik Skubal could create problems for the Mets

The Chicago Cubs' reported interest in Tarik Skubal could spell trouble for the Mets. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

According to Jeff Passan of ESPN, the Chicago Cubs "badly want Skubal," with starting pitchers Kevin Gausman, Shota Imanaga, Clay Holmes, Matthew Boyd, David Peterson, and Colin Rea all now free agents. Passan also noted, though, that it's questionable whether the Cubs will offer Skubal the megadeal he's likely to sign this offseason.

Despite Chicago's reported hesitation to sign Skubal to a lucrative deal, their interest in the 29-year-old could spell trouble for the Amazins, simply because the Cubs are a legit World Series contender and the Mets still have a lot of work to do to compete for a playoff spot.

The Cubs also desperately need to add starting pitching this winter, with the aforementioned Gausman, Imanaga, Holmes, Boyd, Peterson, and Rea now all on the open market.

While Skubal is more likely to sign the deal that contains the most money, he's also looking to win a World Series, and the Mets aren't there yet. But if there is one way New York could convince Skubal to sign, it's by showing that he'd be joining a rotation that already has a frontline ace in Nolan McLean. A Skubal-McLean tandem would create a lethal one-two punch at the top of their rotation.

Nonetheless, New York will have a challenging pursuit in trying to sign Skubal this offseason. And with this latest report about the Cubs' interest, the Mets may have to do whatever it takes to bring the lefty hurler to Flushing.

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