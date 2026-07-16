New Christian Scott Reality Is Setting in for Mets: Analyzing the Righty's Outlook in Queens

The Mets have had a horrendous time fielding consistent starting pitching this season. The team sits 24th in baseball in starting pitching ERA (4.52), with ace Freddy Peralta leading the charge of disappointing performances from the first half.

Despite that, the Mets have found a bright spot in their rough stretch.

The saving grace for the staff has been their younger starting pitchers, led by the trio of Nolan McLean, Christian Scott, and, seemingly now, Zach Thornton. Veteran pitching has disappointed the Mets all season, with Peralta having the worst season of his career and Sean Manaea spending the majority of the season in the bullpen.

Even McLean, for how good he is, had a tough stretch during May that ballooned his season-long ERA mark.

As the team shifts its focus from its failed 2026 season to the 2027 campaign, its starting rotation will be the Mets' biggest priority down the stretch. McLean figures to be a lock for the rotation, with Scott right behind him and Thornton fighting to earn a spot moving forward.

For Scott, though, he could be fighting for a lot more than just a rotation spot.

Christian Scott is showing that he can become a front-line starter for the Mets

Most all consider McLean a future ace for this franchise, but there isn't quite the same clarity on Scott.

A former top-100 prospect, Scott's 54 innings this year are his first back from his late-2024 Tommy John procedure that cost him all of his 2025 season. As he continues to return from his procedure, Scott has excelled, posting a 3.17 ERA, 10.83 K/9, and a 1.296 WHIP. The second half of the season is major for Scott and his future in Queens.

Christian Scott's performance has exceeded expectations this season. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Scott is giving the Mets plenty of hope so far to believe that he could become a front-line starter for them moving into 2027 and beyond, and it could be the key to a quick Mets rebound next season. He is going to need to find ways to pitch deeper and deeper into his outings, but he has the stuff to be a major piece for the Mets.

Looking into Scott’s underlying data on Baseball Savant, his fastball has averaged a tad over 95 mph, which puts him in the upper third of all qualified pitchers in the sport this year. With that, he has been able to limit hard contact and strike out more than most. His hard-hit rate of 35% is good for the 73rd percentile in the league, with his 27.9% strikeout rate being good for the 83rd percentile in the sport.

What is going to be most important for Scott is something that is not going to be quantified on any FanGraphs or Baseball Savant page: his confidence. With any starter who is working back from such a major elbow surgery, working back to being confident that he can go out and effectively pitch every fifth day.

Christian Scott, Gross 82mph Sweeper. 🤮 pic.twitter.com/rBpuR5oxsc — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) July 9, 2026

Scott has been effective but has not yet been able to go deep into games. Once he is able to give the Mets at least five innings each outing, as he did in his final start of the first half against the Royals, he can reach his full potential with the team. Scott's next opportunity to build on his success will come on Thursday night when he opens the Mets' home series against the Phillies.