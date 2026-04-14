Mets Call-Up Promising Reliever, Place Joey Gerber on IL

Less than 24 hours after making his New York Mets debut, reliever Joey Gerber is heading towards a stint on the injured list.

The Mets announced on Tuesday that they've placed Gerber on the 15-day IL with a right finger blister. As a corresponding move, they are calling up fellow reliever Austin Warren from Triple-A Syracuse.

We have made the following roster moves. pic.twitter.com/ul3qKVtLav — New York Mets (@Mets) April 14, 2026

New York acquired Gerber from the Tampa Bay Rays for cash considerations during the offseason and added him to the major league roster when they designated Luis Garcia for assignment.

The right-hander looked impressive during his season debut last night against the Los Angeles Dodgers, pitching scoreless seventh and eighth innings while striking out five of the six batters he faced.

Five strikeouts in two scoreless innings for Joey Gerber pic.twitter.com/Q10j52BNnA — SNY (@SNYtv) April 14, 2026

As for Warren, the 30-year-old spent parts of last season with the Mets when they claimed him off waivers in January 2025, after the San Francisco Giants let him go.

In five games last season, Warren allowed just one earned run over 9.1 innings for the Mets, but spent most of the 2025 campaign in Triple-A after the Mets cycled through a major league record 46 different pitchers. In 34 games for Syracuse last year, the righty hurler logged an 8-4 record with a 4.97 ERA, 58 strikeouts and a WHIP of 1.42 across 50.2 innings of work.

Warren also began this season at the Triple-A level, pitching very effectively to a 1.23 ERA over six appearances with eight punchouts and a 0.82 WHIP in 7.1 innings pitched.

Mets hoping to snap six-game losing streak

Apr 4, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; New York Mets manager Carlos Mendoza watches his team take on the San Francisco Giants during the ninth inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images | D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images

The Mets are continuing their series against the aforementioned Dodgers tonight with the hopes of snapping their six-game losing streak. New York has scored just nine runs during this losing skid and has been shut out in three out of their last four games.

And while Warren provided a brief sample size out of the bullpen for the Mets last season, the hope is the right-hander can pitch at an effective level and try to prevent the Mets' season from spiraling out of control this early out of the gate.

The Mets bullpen, for the most part, has looked good this season, with arms like Devin Williams, Huascar Brazobán, Brooks Raley, and newly minted reliever Sean Manaea impressing. Luke Weaver is coming off back-to-back rough outings against the Arizona Diamondbacks and Athletics, allowing five hits and six earned runs over two appearances.

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