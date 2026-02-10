Mets Seen as Potential Landing Spot for Former Outfielder

With pitchers and catchers set to report for the New York Mets on Wednesday, hopes will be high once again in 2026. However, they still might look to make a couple of minor moves to further improve the roster.

Coming into the winter, the Mets were a team that needed to shake things up following their disastrous collapse in 2025. That certainly was the case with some fan-favorites and long-time players of the franchise either being traded or let go in free agency.

New York's roster is going to have a lot of new faces, and it will be interesting to see how it all works out. On paper, the team is strong; they have improved in a couple of areas, with the most notable being the addition of Freddy Peralta to their starting rotation.

While the team has added a lot of new talent, they still need to answer a few questions before the season starts. Furthermore, it would be ideal for the team to try to add some insurance to a position that has some uncertainty.

Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report recently wrote about some potential landing spots for the best free agents left on the market. One of those free agents is former Met Michael Conforto, and Miller stated that a potential reunion could make sense.

Michael Conforto Could Provide Insurance in Left Field

With spring training nearly here, the Mets have done a really nice job of adding talent this winter, but there is still a bit of a question mark in left field. Currently, the top two options figure to be top prospect Carson Benge and Brett Baty.

Even though Benge is a highly regarded prospect, he has yet to make his MLB debut, and it isn’t always smooth sailing when young players get called up for the first time. For Baty, he is going to be working on playing the outfield this spring and could potentially be another option for them on occasion. However, that is a major switch for him compared to being an infielder his entire career, and it’s impossible to predict if he will be able to handle it.

Conforto did not perform well in 2025 with the Los Angeles Dodgers (.637 OPS in 138 games), but he could be an insurance policy in the event of injury or if Benge isn't ready, and perhaps a platoon option against right-handed pitchers. With a likely one-year deal being all it would take to sign him, he could serve as another option that deepens the Mets' roster.

