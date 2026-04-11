Mets' Veteran Outfielder Scheduled to Advance to Triple-A Syracuse

The New York Mets are ramping up a familiar face.

Veteran outfielder Tommy Pham, who signed a minor league contract with New York on Opening Day, is expected to advance to Triple-A Syracuse in the coming days, according to MLB.com's Anthony DiComo.

Tommy Pham, who recently signed a minor league deal with the Mets, debuted yesterday with Single-A St. Lucie. He is scheduled to advance to Triple-A Syracuse in the coming days as part of his buildup -- essentially his spring training. "He's not too far off," Carlos Mendoza said. — Anthony DiComo (@AnthonyDiComo) April 10, 2026

Pham, 38, played his first game back in New York's organization at High-A St. Lucie on Thursday. He went 1-for-3, recording a single and scoring a run. While it was only one game, it was an important step in what the Mets hope to be a steady buildup in competition level for the outfielder.

Manager Carlos Mendoza expressed optimism about Pham's progress, noting that he's not far from being game-ready at higher levels.

"He's not too far off," Mendoza said.

How the Mets Could Use Tommy Pham

Jul 25, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates left fielder Tommy Pham (28) reacts after a triple against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the second inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

While the Mets currently have several outfield options, a veteran depth piece like Pham could eventually find a role on New York's roster at some point in 2026.

Last season with Pittsburgh, Pham posted a slash line of .245/.330/.370 with 10 home runs and 52 RBIs. Despite being a journeyman around the league since 2022, the righty has the potential to be a valuable depth piece in New York's lineup.

Furthermore, he found success during his first stint with the Mets in 2023 before being traded to the Arizona Diamondbacks at the trade deadline. In 79 games with New York, Pham posted solid offensive numbers. He slashed .268/.348/.472 with 10 home runs, 11 stolen bases, and 36 RBI. He also posted a 124 wRC+ in 264 plate appearances. While those numbers aren't off the charts, they are certainly respectable.

New York's outfield has been a revolving door since Juan Soto went on the injured list with a right calf strain. Jared Young has impressed with a .357 average so far, but has only had 14 at-bats. Tyrone Taylor is hitting .200, and rookie Carson Benge is struggling mightily to begin his career, hitting a meager .108 in his first eleven games.

Tommy Pham singled in his first at-bat for St. Lucie vs. Trey Yesavage pic.twitter.com/Z4juCZO5Ws — SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) April 9, 2026

While a near call-up is not expected, Pham's expected assignment to Triple-A Syracuse is a step in the right direction. If he produces at Triple-A Syracuse during the next part of his ramp-up, he may very well find himself on the cusp of contributing at the major league level for the Mets at some point this season.

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