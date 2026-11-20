The New York Mets are not messing around in their pursuit of prized ace Tarik Skubal.

According to former general manager Jim Duquette, the Mets' first offer to Skubal was a groundbreaking nine-year deal worth nearly $400 million.

The deal would easily surpass Yoshinobu Yamamoto's 12-year, $325 million contract as the largest ever given to a pitcher. If Skubal's contract exceeds $390 million, it would also surpass the record $43.33 million AAV for a starting pitcher, currently shared by Max Scherzer and Justin Verlander.

The fact that New York's first offer is already this large signals that owner Steve Cohen is more than serious about acquiring the two-time Cy Young Award winner. While it's unusual for an initial offer to be this high, remember the Mets are working against the clock, with MLB's looming lockout less than two weeks away.

Perhaps David Stearns wants to get a deal done soon so he has time to address the Mets' remaining offseason needs, which would require a different approach with Skubal on their books.

Why Skubal's contract could impact the rest of the Mets' offseason plans

It's unclear whether the other teams that have reportedly met with Skubal, including the Toronto Blue Jays, San Diego Padres, and Los Angeles Dodgers, have made offers anywhere close to matching New York's reported figure.

What is clear, however, is that if the Mets ultimately land Skubal, it will likely be for their reported offer of nearly $400 million or potentially even more if a bidding war emerges.

While Skubal was always expected to command a contract approaching $400 million, the possibility of that figure climbing even higher would represent an enormous financial commitment.

According to Spotrac, the Mets' current luxury-tax payroll stands at approximately $283.7 million. Adding Skubal would likely push that figure well over $320 million without addressing their remaining roster needs.

New York made its first notable signing of the offseason on Thursday night, inking left-handed reliever Darwinzon Hernandez to a three-year, $12 million deal. Ideally, the Mets should add two more relievers, but at least one is necessary.

The Mets also need to upgrade at first base after receiving the fifth-worst production in the majors at the position, with a .690 OPS. Ty France is the best option available, and the Mets have expressed interest in him. However, the right-handed slugger is reportedly seeking a deal larger than the four-year, $58 million contract Jake Bauers received from the Boston Red Sox.

Lastly, even if New York signed Skubal, they would need to acquire one more starting pitcher for the rotation. With Skubal commanding such a high salary, New York may need to explore a more affordable option rather than a bigger name like Clay Holmes.

One option could be Japanese right-hander Kaima Taira, who is scheduled to have a Zoom meeting with New York soon, according to Jon Heyman of the New York Post.

Of course, it's also possible that Cohen goes all in and continues spending aggressively, pushing the Mets' payroll toward $400 million, but that feels unlikely.

Perhaps Hernandez's $12 million contract is a sign of things to come, with the Mets prioritizing more affordable additions in anticipation of signing Skubal.

While all of this is speculation, one thing is clear: the Mets want Skubal, and they want him badly.

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