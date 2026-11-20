Most of the attention around the New York Mets right now is focused on trying to sign Tarik Skubal, but they have another important need to address. First base has been a problem since David Stearns chose to let Pete Alonso walk last winter, and the options the Mets have to fill that position aren't the greatest.

Stearns recently indicated that the Mets plan to add at first base, but he declined to get into specifics about what types of players they are looking at. While some intriguing trade options are available at first, let's look at who they already have shown interest in to rank the best fit for the job.

3. Alec Bohm

Bohm has been a surprisingly busy guy thus far in free agency, with both New York teams checking in on him. While the Yankees are looking at Bohm as a potential third base upgrade over Ryan McMahon, the Mets' interest in Bohm would be to either start at first base or split time there with Jared Young while also getting DH work.

The on-paper fit with Bohm makes sense since he's a guy who historically mashes left-handed pitching, which is Young's primary weakness. Bohm also finished the 2026 season strong and had a few clutch hits in the postseason for the Philadelphia Phillies, which could bode well for stepping up in big moments in New York.

The fly in the ointment here could be that Bohm's personality may not be the best fit for New York, which saw him previously complain about a parabolic microphone at Citi Field in 2025 and sue his parents earlier this year. Stearns indicated he's going to put more thought into whether a player can handle playing in the New York market, which could be a problem for Bohm.

2. Alec Burleson

If the Mets are looking for a starter, getting a deal done with the St. Louis Cardinals for Burleson would be an excellent option. Burleson led the league in RBI in 2026, collecting 116 to go along with 26 home runs and an .816 OPS, which are career highs in all three categories.

The Cardinals have two years left of club control for Burleson, who recently rejected a potential contract extension from St. Louis. While it makes sense for a team on the upswing like the Cardinals to keep a player like Burleson, they will at least listen to offers for him if extension talks aren't successful.

There is no urgency for the Cardinals to move Burleson now, which would mean it would take a significant overpay to land him in a trade. Stearns spent a lot of time rebuilding his farm system over the past few years and isn't likely to unload a lot of his new assets for a 27-year-old first baseman whom he would have to give a hefty extension to.

1. Ty France

France isn't the sexiest name out there, but he is a perfect fit for what the Mets want to do at first base right now. If Young is indeed part of the solution, pairing him with France would give Andy Green an ideal lefty/righty platoon at the position that can provide 25-30 home runs and about 120 RBI combined if all goes well.

The Mets would also be happy with France's improved defense, as he was a Gold Glove finalist this year after winning the AL award in 2025 with Toronto. The commitment to France would also be relatively short-term, which could buy the Mets time to evaluate some of their young players to see whether one of them could become the answer at first base down the road.

The problem here is that a lot of teams view France similarly to how the Mets do, which could lead to a bidding war for a 32-year-old journeyman who began 2026 on a minor-league deal with the San Diego Padres. Even if the player is an ideal fit for the Mets, Stearns will have to be careful not to overpay for France's age-33 and 34 seasons to have an answer at first base.

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