The free agency market around Major League Baseball has officially kicked into high gear, and the Washington Nationals have once again been pushed back to obscurity when it comes to headlines.

Left-handed reliever A.J. Puk is the only major league contract they have handed out at the time of writing, while some of the players they added on minor league deals could earn a spot on the big league roster if they perform well during spring training. But compared to what other teams have done so far, this is another underwhelming performance. And based on the some intel from Spencer Nusbaum of The Athletic (subscription required), that likely won't change.

Nationals Targeting More Upside Pitchers Coming Off Injuries

Washington Nationals manager Blake Butera | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"... according to others familiar with the team's negotiations, Puk is far from the only upside pitcher with a degree of injury risk the Nationals have been interested in," the insider reported.

Who those players are isn't known at this time. But it's clear that president of baseball operations Paul Toboni and his front office are trying to maximize what they can with the limited budget they are given to utilize this winter.

Of course, this will be disappointing to hear from a fan perspective. Last offseason, despite finishing with the worst bullpen ERA in 2025, the organization didn't prioritize spending money to fix that unit. That resulted in the most blown saves in MLB history during the 2026 campaign. So, naturally, instead of shifting away from that strategy, Washington will try to Frankenstein together a relief staff for 2027.

That might be more palatable if money was being spent elsewhere. The reported interest in All-Star infielder Jazz Chisholm Jr., solid starting pitcher Kris Bubic and even a reunion with Foster Griffin was exciting. However, Chisholm inked a monstrous one-year deal with the Toronto Blue Jays and Bubic signed with the Cleveland Guardians before Griffin returned back there, which took some of the more intriguing names of the board for the Nationals.

Washington's strategy of bringing in pitchers with upside coming off injuries could work if those additions play up to their capabilities. But that's not a given. And after the Nationals were burned by their bets last season when they put their chips on veterans Zack Littell and Miles Mikolas in the starting rotation, and multiple waiver claims and minor league signings for their bullpen, inviting more volatility to the mix by adding players coming off injuries is another risky proposition.