Baltimore Orioles Ace Could Help Contenders at MLB Trade Deadline
Even though the Baltimore Orioles have been playing better of late, there is still a lot of ground to make up if the team wants to get back to .500.
Thanks to a recent strong stretch, the Orioles have a glimmer of hope that they can turn things around this season.
Baltimore got off to a terrible start to the year with the starting rotation being a mess and the lineup severely underperforming. Injuries played a factor in both units struggling, and as the Orioles get healthier, the franchise might believe that they can still contend.
While the Orioles might have struggled this campaign, they would have numerous players that would garner quite a bit of attention at the trade deadline if made available. Even though the rotation has had some struggles overall, one veteran could be a great asset to move.
Which Pitcher Could Help a Contender?
Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report recently wrote about Orioles pitcher Zach Eflin potentially being a strong option on the trade market for contenders looking for help in the rotation.
“His thing is throwing strikes keeping hitters off-balance with a six-pitch mix. He has value as an innings-eater for the remainder of the year and potentially as a No. 3 in a playoff rotation," he wrote.
One of the reasons for the struggles of Baltimore to begin the year was absence of Eflin to early on in the campaign.
Coming into the season, the Orioles were relying on Eflin and Grayson Rodriguez to anchor the staff. Unfortunately, both missed time, with Rodriguez still yet to pitch in 2025.
Eflin was a significant trade deadline acquisition for Baltimore in 2024, and the results were really good after coming over from the Tampa Bay Rays. With the Orioles last season, he totaled a 5-2 record and a 2.60 ERA in nine starts.
Even though he was fantastic in the second half of the season, Eflin has a lifetime ERA over 4.00, and Baltimore might have been relying on him a bit too much to be a front-end starter.
While he might not be an ace, the 31-year-old can be a productive starter for a contender, and start in a playoff series.
So far this campaign, the results haven’t quite been as good for Eflin. He has totaled a 5-2 record, but has a 4.47 ERA, which is more in line with his career stats.
The Orioles will still have some time before they need to decide whether or not to be a seller. However, digging themselves out of the hole they dug to start the year will be a challenge.
If they aren’t able to accomplish that, Eflin would be a good option for multiple contenders.
