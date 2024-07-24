Baltimore Orioles Announce Corresponding Moves After Promoting Top Prospect
There is now less than a week for the Baltimore Orioles to make the necessary moves ahead of the trade deadline that will put them in the best position to chase a championship.
All eyes are on what they will do regarding their starting pitching situation as they've had to navigate season-ending elbow surgeries to three of their rotation arms.
In recent weeks, it's clear they are feeling the absence of that group.
Because of this, the Orioles have been linked to virtually every elite arm who could be made available before July 30, and the newest speculation of them attempting to add AL Cy Young contender Tarik Skubal has been dominating headlines.
In the meantime, though, Baltimore is giving their top pitching prospect Chayce McDermott an opportunity to prove what he can do. They called him up late on Tuesday night and announced that his Major League debut would take place against the Miami Marlins on Wednesday.
Ranked as the Orioles' No. 7 overall player in their pipeline, he is now the second minor league starting arm the organization has turned to following the promotion, and subsequent demotion after seven starts, of Cade Povich.
With Mike Elias looking to see what they have in McDermott at this level, the only thing left to make this official was the subsequent roster moves to open up a spot for the 25-year-old.
According to Roch Kubatko of MASN, they have optioned reliever Bryan Baker and designated Jonathan Heasley for assignment.
Ideally, McDermott showcases some of his elite stuff that has been on display with the Triple-A Norfolk Tides this season. In 20 games and 19 starts, he has posted a 3.96 ERA and a minor league-leading 129 strikeouts in 91 innings pitched.
He should get a favorable matchup against the Marlins as Baltimore is looking for any answer in their rotation to slot behind Corbin Burnes and Grayson Rodriguez.