Baltimore Orioles Fell Short of Fully Addressing Starting Rotation
The Baltimore Orioles find themselves in an interesting spot after making the playoffs the last two seasons.
In 2023, the Orioles won over 100 games for just the sixth time in franchise history and were able to win the American League East for the first time in nearly a decade. Things ended quickly in the playoffs and renewed by a faith of the talent in the clubhouse, Baltimore made a trade the following winter for Corbin Burnes.
For as good and as healthy as Burnes was during his one season with the Orioles, the rest of the roster didn't hold up their end of the bargain. Despite boasting the ace they didn't have the year prior, the injury bug caused 10 more losses than in 2023 with the end result still the same and a swift playoff exit.
Now, Burnes is gone and Baltimore is back to the sort of ace by committee situation they were in two years ago and had some success with.
It's not to say the Orioles didn't make any moves this offseason in the pitching department, with Charlie Morton and Tomoyuki Sugano both being significant signings. But in a free agency, where there were numerous aces available, Baltimore went a more conservative route and allowed other teams to shell out the nine-figure contracts to starting pitchers.
The Orioles have a ton of good, but not great options, in a deep pitching staff. But there isno true alpha dog at the top of the rotation, which has become a staple of championship teams.
While rivals in their division like the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox added stars to their rotations in Max Fried and Garrett Crochet, respectively, Baltimore largely sat out the sweepstakes at the top of the market and fell further behind.
It's not to say someone like Zach Eflin or Grayson Rodriguez isn't capable of stepping up their game in order to become the star the Orioles need, but it was still a frustrating strategy taken by the organization.
With one of the best young cores in the league especially on the offensive side of the ball, Baltimore has an open championship window. But that window ultimately has a ceiling on it if the pitching doesn't hold up their end of the bargain.
The Orioles are in a situation where their rivals improved in free agency while it certainly looks like they regressed, something which doesn't exactly assist a franchise in taking the next step from playoff contender to force to be reckoned with.
Time will tell if Baltimore truly did enough to address their needs, but looking at things on paper, it's doubtful they did.