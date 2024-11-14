Baltimore Orioles Next Free Agent Class Features Several Important Players
The Baltimore Orioles had one of their biggest players hit free agency this offseason, but overall their roster won't seem much change, barring trades.
That won't be the case after the 2025 season as a handful of contributors have their contracts running out and the Orioles need to decide how much they want to keep them in Baltimore.
Ryan O'Hearn
O'Hearn has turned his career around since joining the Orioles a couple of seasons ago. After spending a few years struggling with the Kansas City Royals, he has become an everyday guy in Baltimore.
He posted a slash line of .275/.329/.450 over the last two seasons. Given that the Orioles have plenty of players in the farm system that could fill his spot, it is likely this will be his last season with the O's.
Cedric Mullins
Mullins would be a heartbreaking player to see go. He has been with the organization longer than anyone else on the roster and has been a consistent bat.
He started this past campaign on a serious cold streak, but ended it as one of the only things working in the offense.
Baltimore's decision on Mullins will likely be dictated by how he plays in the first half of the season. He was mentioned in trade talks last deadline and that will likely continue if he struggles or if the Orioles believe he can bring something of value in return.
Jorge Mateo
Mateo also pops up in trade talks. He's been an solid utility player for the Orioles, but is ultimately be expendable based on the organization's robust farm system.
He had a slash line of .229/.267/.401 last season, which was an improvement over 2023.
Zach Eflin
The move to trade for Eflin at the deadline was met with some questions, but he ended up being one of their best players in the second half of the season.
In nine starts with Baltimore, the right-hander posted a 2.60 ERA with a 1.12 WHIP. He continued that into his only postseason start, allowing one run in four innings.
If he continues his stellar play, the Orioles will likely try to extend him.
Seranthony Dominguez
Dominguez was brought in to fill the closer role after Craig Kimbrel imploded. The return of closer Felix Bautista means Dominguez will be taken out of that closer role and used as a set-up guy.
He was better in Baltimore than it was with the Philadelphia Phillies before being traded, but he still hasn't found the spark that he had at the start of his career.
Gregory Soto
The numbers misleading for Soto. He struggled with the Phillies before being traded to the Orioles.
His first few outings with Baltimore were disastrous, as he allowed eight runs in 1.1 innings in three games, but he calmed down after that.
While he had a 5.09 ERA with the O's, he posted a 1.10 ERA over his final 20 games and 16.1 innings.
He needs to continue down that path if he wants to cash in on free agency next season.