Baltimore Orioles Praised for Being 'Deeper' After MLB Trade Deadline
The Baltimore Orioles were one of the most active teams at the MLB trade deadline and looked to be a better team for it.
As Bleacher Report's Tim Kelly described each team in the league with one word after the deadline, he used 'deeper' for the Orioles.
"Whether General Manager Mike Elias did enough to take advantage of what may be the club's lone year with ace Corbin Burnes remains to be seen, but [Baltimore is] definitely even better after an active deadline," said Kelly.
The starting rotation was one of the biggest priorities of the deadline. They lost three starters for the season due to injury and had been trying a couple of players out to little success.
The first move they made was to bring in Zach Eflin in from the Tampa Bay Rays in exchange for a trio of prospects.
Eflin has been a solid pitcher in the big leagues for a long time and looks to continue that to finish out the regular season for the Orioles. In his debut, he went six innings and gave up three runs in a quality start.
Another, slightly more expensive, starting rotation add was Trevor Rogers from the Miami Marlins.
They did trade away a nice prospect in Connor Norby, but he was expendable because of their depth in the infield. It was smart to move around the spots where they had a lot of players to fill in their less staffed positions.
Rogers has a higher ceiling, having a 2.64 ERA All-Star campaign a couple of year ago, and hopes to continue his recent hot streak.
More work in the pitching staff was needed, though, as their bullpen still had some questions.
Craig Kimbrel has been falling apart once again, forcing the Orioles' hand in adding more relief help.
They brought in two arms from the Philadelphia Phillies bullpen in Gregory Soto and Seranthony Dominguez.
Both had been struggling with the Phillies, but have good track records and could use the change of scenery to make things better.
Dominguez has already looked like his old self again, pitching three scoreless innings with four strikeouts over his first three appearances with Baltimore.
The offense needed less help, but they still added some more outfield bats in Eloy Jiminez and Austin Hays.
Despite some rumors, they also not only kept top prospects Jackson Holliday and Coby Mayo around, they've also called them up to the big leagues.
Already having one of the best records in baseball, the Orioles added much more depth across the board at the deadline and look to be in a good spot for the playoff push.