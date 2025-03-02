Baltimore Orioles Reassign Top Prospects from Major League Spring Training
There are many rituals when it comes to spring training. Pitchers and catchers report. Position players report. Spring training games begin. And then, the roster starts to thin out.
The Baltimore Orioles began that process on Sunday, as MLB.com reported that the O’s trimmed their Major League camp roster to 58 players. Baltimore must be down to 26 players by opening day.
Notable among the moves was a pair of highly regarded prospects in outfielders Enrique Bradfield Jr. and Dylan Beavers. Both were reassigned to minor league spring training.
Also reassigned were pitcher Justin Armbruester, outfielder Jud Fabian, pitcher Jakob Hernandez, pitcher Yaramil Hiraldo, infielder Jeremiah Jackson, pitcher Robinson Martínez, pitcher Carlos Tavera and pitcher Nathan Webb.
Another pitcher, Colin Selby, was optioned.
It’s not unusual for Major League teams to begin sending young prospects to their minor league camp in early March. Both Bradfield and Beavers were non-roster invitees and were unlikely to make the Major League roster. By reassigning them now, the two can get more practice and playing time in minor league camp.
It’s possible any of these players could pop up in a Major League spring training game before the end of camp, as reassignment does not bar them from playing.
Bradfield is 23 years old and was Baltimore’s first-round pick in the 2023 MLB draft out of Vanderbilt. He has quickly risen through ranks and is considered one of the fastest players in the minors.
He reached Double-A last year and finished the season with a slash line of .272/.358/.371/.729 with four home runs and 35 RBI. His progress is worth monitoring this year, as current Orioles starter Cedric Mullins is entering the final year of team control and will be a free agent after the season.
Mullins was an All-Star in 2021 and earned a Silver Slugger that season. But Baltimore allowed right fielder Anthony Santander to leave in free agency even after a career season and the O’s may choose to go with a player that has more team control, if he is ready.
Beavers was Baltimore’s CB-A pick in the 2022 MLB draft (No. 33 overall) out of California. After three steady and productive years in the minors, he wrapped up last season at Triple-A Norfolk. He slashed .242/.342/.408/.750 with 15 home runs and 54 RBI. He is expected to start the season in Norfolk, but a great start to the regular season — much like Heston Kjerstad last year — might position him for a call-up.