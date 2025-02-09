Baltimore Orioles’ Three Biggest Questions to Answer at Spring Training
It’s the four most beautiful words for baseball fans this time of year — “pitchers and catchers report.”
It means that spring training is starting, and for the Baltimore Orioles their pitchers and catchers report on Thursday to their Sarasota, Fla., facility. The position players follow on Feb. 18.
The Orioles are coming off back-to-back playoff berths, including a 2023 AL East division championship. But the pressure is on. The team boasts some of the best young talent in the game and Baltimore has hit a wall in the postseason, failing to win a playoff game.
The window to contend is now wide open. If the Orioles want to be in position to be ready for the start of the regular season, these three questions are worth finding answers for before Opening Day at Toronto on March 27.
The Embarrassment of Infield Riches
The Orioles have a great problem — the roster has a significant amount of talent. That’s no more apparent than in the infield, where all eight of their 40-man roster infielders have Major League experience, and the vast majority are home-grown.
Gunnar Henderson, Jackson Holliday, Jorge Mateo, Coby Mayo, Ryan Mountcastle, Ryan O’Hearn, Ramón Urías and Jordan Westburg are all multi-positional infielders. Last year, only two logged consistent time at only one position — Henderson at shortstop and Mountcastle at first base.
Baltimore has been creative in how they get each of these players playing time, but this could be the spring where the rubber meets the road. The O’s probably need more starting pitching and a trade may need to be made at some point.
Players like Mountcastle are closing in on free agency. Mayo is a highly coveted trade piece by multiple teams. Mateo will not be ready for the start of the season due after UCL reconstruction.
Spring training will be about two things — figuring out what an everyday infield might look like and determine which may be as trade pieces down the road.
The Rotation Situation
First, the easy part. Orioles fans should not count on seeing Kyle Bradish or Tyler Wells this season. Both are recovering from major elbow surgeries and, if the recovery of past starting pitchers is any indication, the best to expect is that each could make a start or two late in the season. The O’s are a bit more optimistic about Wells. But the point is Baltimore shouldn’t build this season’s plans around either. If they can help, it’s a bonus.
That’s not the biggest problem. The gaping hole left by free-agent ace Corbin Burnes is the biggest problem. Baltimore took a volume approach, adding Charlie Morton and Tomoyuki Sugano in free agency.
The O’s have nine starters on their 40-man depth chart. Five will make the rotation. Four won’t. Baltimore will spend the next several weeks figuring that out.
The Fifth Outfielder
A team has depth when the fight to be the team’s fifth outfielder is a significant storyline. Baltimore lost Anthony Santander in free agency but signed Tyler O’Neill to a three-year deal filled with opt-outs that feels like a one-year deal. O’Neill will take Santander’s place in right, while Cedric Mullins will patrol center field.
Colton Cowser, last year’s runner-up for rookie of the year, will be in left field. Heston Kjerstad, a highly respected prospect, has probably done enough to serve as one of the backups.
So, the fight comes down to Ramón Laureano and Dylan Carlson for the fifth spot. Both are recent signees. Laureano resurged offensively last season, can play multiple positions and has a respected glove. Carlson is a former first-round pick that doesn’t have a lot of pop. But, like Laureano, he can play all three positions and has a plus-glove.