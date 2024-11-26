Baltimore Orioles Already Have Another Top Rookie of the Year Candidate
Another season and another Baltimore Orioles youngster with high expectations for a Rookie of the Year campaign.
MLB's Jim Callis and Jonathan Mayo released their list of top 2025 AL Rookie of the Year candidates on an episode of the MLB Pipeline Podcast. Both agreed that slugging infielder Coby Mayo had the best chance to take the trophy home this time next year.
The Orioles have had a finalist for the award for each of the past three seasons and have seen a wide variation of results.
It started out with catcher Adley Rutschman finishing just short in second place in 2021. Infielder Gunnar Henderson had an incredible season to win the award a season later. Infielder Jackson Holliday had a lot of hype entering the season, but that quickly slowed down due to poor results. He ended the year with no votes.
Instead, outfielder Colton Cowser had a great year in 2024 and finished second in ROY voting.
Now, another young Baltimore player on the verge of stardom, coming off of his short MLB debut last season, is expected to be a finalist once again.
Mayo made his short-lived first soiree into the big leagues last year and was met with below-expected results, which is becoming a growing trend in Baltimore — at least initially in a prospect's career.
Mayo posted just a .098/.196/.098 slashing line over his first 17 games. He drew just four walks, struck out 22 times and failed to hit an extra-base hit.
While those don't sound like award-winning numbers, he was so good in the minors that it would be a mistake to discount him so quickly.
Last year, when he wasn't riding the pine on the MLB roster, he put up a stellar .293/.372/.364 slashing line with 25 home runs and 73 RBI in the minor leagues.
It would be short-sighted to give up on him so early into his career.
Behind him, is a trio of intriguing names. Only one of those names seems like a lock to be a contender, however.
Detroit Tigers right-hander Jackson Jobe was one two players to not make both lists. He had a welcome to the show moment against the Houston Astros, but showed great potential overall.
New York Yankees switch-hitting outfielder Jasson Dominguez was the other one only to make one list.
Dominguez has struggled to crack the lineup for the Yankees, but has had short stints in each of the last two seasons. In between he recovered from Tommy John surgery.
The near 22-year-old seems ready to stick and has and elite power-speed combination.
Both lists had Athletics shortstop Jacob Wilson as the third-most likely player.
He had a 28-game stint that saw him post a .250/.314/.315 slashing line with no home runs and three RBI.