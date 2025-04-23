Do Baltimore Orioles Need Drastic Change at Manager After Latest Beatdown?
After getting blown out 24-2 by the Cincinnati Reds on Sunday, the Baltimore Orioles had a chance to redeem themselves against the Washington Nationals on Tuesday, especially after getting a chance to regroup during Monday's off day.
Instead, they continued to spiral. Dean Kremer got lit up for six runs on 11 hits in 5.1 innings while the offense did absolutely nothing, managing just one hit and getting shut out in an embarrassing 7-0 loss.
The Orioles have now been outscored 31-2 over their last two games, and it's becoming increasingly obvious that manager Brandon Hyde needs to go.
Baltimore has been in a tailspin since last July, and it's only accelerated this season. While his pitchers have been hit hard by injuries, Hyde's made things worse on offense with his constant lineup tinkering, which isn't working.
The fans have already turned on him, and now his players appear to be following suit.
After getting their doors blown off at home on Sunday, the Orioles needed to bounce back and show some fight on Tuesday in DC. Instead, they looked lifeless and got pummeled again, which is completely unacceptable.
Baltimore is too talented to keep getting humiliated like this on a nightly basis. Something needs to change, and moving on from Hyde would be a good start.
While it isn't Hyde's fault that the front office didn't do enough this winter and most of his pitching staff is on the injured list, he isn't getting enough out of the players he does have.
They do not appear motivated, focused or competitive, and that reflects poorly on Hyde. He clearly isn't getting through to them.
The time has come for the Orioles to make a change at manager and try to light a spark under their players. If the team continues to struggle, then the players will be to blame.
Hyde probably should have gotten the axe last winter after the team's second-half collapse, but Baltimore gave him another chance. Unfortunately, that's already proving to be a massive mistake.