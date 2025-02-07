Former Baltimore Orioles Fan Favorite Attempting MLB Return With Diamondbacks
Former Baltimore Orioles slugger Trey Mancini was a player everyone was rooting for back in 2020.
During spring training, he reported fatigue to the team after only a few swings. He underwent testing, which revealed that he had low iron levels which prompted a colonoscopy and endoscopy.
The results of those tests revealed terrible news, and he was diagnosed with stage 3 colon cancer.
On March 12, just six days before his 29th birthday, he underwent surgery to remove the tumor.
Six months of chemotherapy was done following that, resulting in him being sidelined for the entirety of the condensed 2020 campaign that was impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Mancini didn’t allow the illness to get him down, though.
In 2021, he returned to the field with the Orioles, playing in 147 games and performing at a high level.
He recorded a slash line of .255/.326/.432 with 21 home runs and 71 RBI, quickly returning to the run-producing role he assumed before being diagnosed with colon cancer.
His return made him the easy selection for Comeback Player of the Year in 2021.
The following campaign, he was traded to the Houston Astros ahead of the deadline and was part of their World Series-winning squad.
That offseason, he signed a deal with the Chicago Cubs but was not playing at a high level. Through 79 games and 263 plate appearances, he recorded a -1.4 WAR, producing an underwhelming slash line of .234/.299/.336, which led to his release on Aug. 2.
The Cincinnati Reds signed him later in the month, but he lasted only a week on their roster.
Mancini was picked up by the Miami Marlins in January of 2024 but did not make the team in spring training as he was released on March 23.
Despite not playing at all in 2024, he is not yet ready to call it a career.
he veteran slugger will be attempting a comeback this year.
Jeff Passan of ESPN announced that Mancini has agreed to a minor league deal with the Arizona Diamondbacks. An invite to spring training was included.
The MLB insider noted Mancini has remained in excellent shape despite not playing last season and is hoping to make the most of his opportunity with the Diamondbacks.
Even if he doesn’t make their roster, this can be used as an audition for every club around the league.
If he has a good showing, another team may give him a call to join their squad if Arizona doesn't have a spot for him.