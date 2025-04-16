Former MLB Executive Believes Orioles Manager Could Suffer Brutal Fate This Season
It would not be a stretch to say that the Baltimore Orioles have been the most disappointing team in baseball in the early going of the 2025 MLB regular season.
They are 6-10 out of the gate and nothing is going right for the franchise.
Injuries have decimated their already dicey starting pitching situation. The rotation was a weakness before losing their top two, Grayson Rodriguez and Zach Eflin, to injuries.
And the players they brought in to help carry the load, Charlie Morton, Tomoyuki Sugano and Kyle Gibson, have not provided much. Morton has an 8.84 ERA, Sugano has walked as many players as he has struck out and Gibson is continuing to stretch out in the minor leagues.
With the pitching staff struggling, it would have been nice to see the offense pick up the slack and produce at a high level.
Disappointingly, that has not been the case.
The same inconsistencies that plagued the Orioles' lineup down the stretch of the 2024 campaign have popped up again in 2025.
Only six of the 15 positional players who have logged plate appearances have an OPS+ above the league average of 100: catcher Adley Rutschman, first baseman Ryan Mountcastle, third baseman Ramon Urias, center fielder Cedric Mullins, right fielder Tyler O’Neill and designated hitter Ryan O’Hearn.
Six players have a batting average under .200, making it incredibly difficult to consistently generate runs.
As a result of the team’s brutal start to the campaign, a lot of attention has been placed on manager Brandon Hyde.
He is reportedly losing the clubhouse, with frustrations growing amongst the players about his constant tinkering with the lineups. With so many players struggling, he is looking for the right combination but nothing has consistently worked to this point.
Hyde better hope he finds something that clicks, or he could be the first manager on the unemployment line this season.
During an appearance on Foul Territory, former MLB executive Jim Bowden shared that he believes if Baltimore continues to struggle, their manager’s job is going to be in jeopardy.
"They've got to take their teams to the playoffs, or I don't think they'll have their jobs,” Bowden said, also making reference to the Orioles’ American League East rivals, the Toronto Blue Jays and their manager, John Schneider.
Hyde did a great job navigating what was a difficult rebuild that involved a lot of losing on the field. But, there is too much talent on this roster for the team to be performing at this underwhelming level.
It isn’t all of his fault; he wasn’t the one who decided to take such a risky strategy with the starting pitching staff. But if his words are beginning to fall on deaf ears inside the clubhouse, his days as the team’s manager are limited.