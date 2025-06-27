Four Options for Baltimore Orioles in First Round of 2025 MLB Draft
The Baltimore Orioles are going to have a busy start to the MLB draft with three selections in the first 31 picks.
First off, the Orioles will have the No. 19 overall selection and then will pick again at No. 30 and No. 31 due to the compensatory round.
It's coming at a perfect time as well, as it is clear that Baltimore is still a few years away and could use some more impactful talent.
Here are a couple of options that the Orioles could consider in the first round with those selections:
Arkansas Razorbacks RHP Gage Wood
There are few players riding the high that Wood is right now, having thrown the third no-hitter in College World Series history with a 19-strikeout performance against the Murray State Racers.
The 21-year-old has a dominant fastball, but does need to round out the rest of his repertoire. He finished the year with a 3.82 ERA with a 0.903 WHIP with 16.5 K/9. It isn't hard to understand why MLB scouts are falling in love with the player.
Arizona Wildcats OF Brendan Summerhill
With Cedric Mullins leaving, Heston Kjerstad struggling and the future being in the hands of prospects, it would make sense to bring in another college bat for the outfield.
Summerhill had a .343/.459/.556 slash line with four home runs and 11 stolen bases this year. He is a well-balanced player that has potential across the board. If he could bring up the home run numbers, he would be a very fun project.
LSU Tigers RHP Anthony Eyanson
Eyanson didn't have as clean of an end to the year like Wood did, but he had the better campaign overall. He had a 3.00 ERA with a 1.148 WHIP and 12.7 K/9.
The 20-year-old has a pro-level slider already with a mid-90s fastball and solid changeup. He has a fierce competitive spirit to go with his promising mix.
His big issue right now is whether the team that drafts him will want to keep him as a starter or move him to the bullpen. If he's being taken in the first or compensatory rounds, that team will view him as a starter.
Washington (HS) 3B Xavier Neyens
Neyens being a high school bat means this would be more of a potential move, but he is not at all lacking in that department.
The 18-year-old has fantastic raw power and could end up as a tall third baseman thanks to his atheltic ability and cannon of an arm.
