Insider Names Several Teams Orioles Could Deal Star to if They Sell at Deadline
The Baltimore Orioles are in the midst of an absolutely miserable season where nothing seems to be going right.
With some of the worst pitching in baseball and a lineup which has not held up its end of the bargain either, Baltimore finds itself on the cusp of being double digit games behind a division they were hopeful to win just barely a quarter of the way into the season.
If the Orioles continue the way they are going, the idea of contention is going to be out the window by the time the dog days of summer arrive.
At that point, difficult decisions will have to be made in terms of selling off some of their assets, with one in particular looking like the most movable piece.
Star center fielder Cedric Mullins will be a free agent after the season and if Baltimore is out of the equation, moving him could make a lot of sense.
Where Could the Orioles Trade Cedric Mullins?
The way the beginning of the season went, there was not a team in baseball who would not have been interested in making a move for Mullins.
In the month of April, the 30-year-old slashed .260/.412/.468 with four home runs, 10 RBI, and 20 hits in 23 games.
The last couple of weeks however have been ugly, slashing .133/.152/.222 over 12 games, potentially dropping his value in a trade if Mullins does not pick it back up.
Regardless of what Mullins value is by the time the deadline comes along though, if Baltimore is looking up at a massive gap in the standings, there is not much reason to hold onto a player who is likely gone next offseason regardless.
During a segment with the MLB Network, baseball insider Jon Morosi spoke about Mullins and named a couple of teams who could be great fits in a possible trade.
"There are very few teams in baseball for whom he would not be a good fit and not add something meaningful," Morosi said, citing his movable contract, production, and impending free agency. "For all those reasons you think about the Phillies being a tremendous fit for him, I would even see a team like the Rangers being a good fit."
Morosi would go on to put Mullins on his short list of impact players he sees being dealt at the deadline, provided of course the Orioles don't go on a massive run between now and the deadline.
Baltimore is unfortunately in a spot where they may need to simply sell Mullins to the highest bidder regardless of their preferred destination, potentially for some pitching to help them next year and beyond.
If the Orioles season continues this way, it would be more of a surprise to see Morosi kept than it would be to see him dealt to a contender.
Whether it be Philadelphia or Texas as Morosi asserts or somewhere else, Mullins is likely going to be playing in a different uniform by the end of the summer.